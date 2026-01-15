Order Project Manager
2026-01-15
The opportunity
Do you want to be part of shaping Sweden's industrial future while contributing to a more sustainable planet? Are you motivated by seeing the impact of your work and by collaborating with colleagues who genuinely value teamwork, structure and professionalism? Then you may be the person we are looking for.
At HV Breakers in Ludvika, you will join a team that believes strongly in collaboration and in supporting each other to achieve great results.
"I believe that one of the main keys for reaching our goals is to have a strong team that believes in that we are better together." - Kristofer Karlström
HV Breakers (High Voltage Breakers) is a business unit within Hitachi Energy, responsible worldwide for the development, production and sales of high-voltage circuit breakers for AC and DC power systems.
We are now looking for an experienced Order Project Manager to strengthen our team towards global Grid Integration projects. In this role, you will serve as the main point of contact for our customers during order execution and delivery. You will take full ownership of your orders - ensuring they are followed up, coordinated and delivered according to contract. With strong organization, communication and negotiation skills, you will help secure a smooth process and high customer satisfaction.
We are eager to learn more about you and how you can contribute. Even if you do not meet every requirement, we encourage you to apply - a cooperative team with diverse backgrounds is ready to welcome you!
How you'll make an impact
Drive and follow up customer orders to ensure delivery according to contract and agreed scope
Act as the primary customer interface throughout the execution phase
Coordinate internally with planning, engineering, production, supply chain and other key roles
Manage project documentation, reporting and updates in our ERP and business systems
Prepare and host customer visits, including witnessing of routine tests
Represent Hitachi Energy's core values of safety, integrity and respect by taking ownership of your work and supporting your colleagues
Your background
You are highly organized, structured and comfortable handling parallel tasks
Strong communication and collaboration skills - you enjoy teamwork and contribute to a positive atmosphere
Experience in customer discussions, negotiations or handling technical/commercial agreements
Natural problem solver with the ability to make sound decisions and stay calm under pressure
High school education or equivalent experience; university studies are a merit
Experience within order handling, project management or similar roles is an advantage
Knowledge of contracts, delivery terms and payment terms is a merit
Confident user of Microsoft Office 365 and digital collaboration tools
Fluency in English and Swedish, both spoken and written; additional languages are a plus
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Great career opportunities within Hitachi Energy, nationally and globally
Mentor support throughout your onboarding
Wide range of trainings and development programs
A diverse workplace with 70+ nationalities represented in Sweden
Supplementary parental leave compensation
Access to Employee Benefit Portal with a variety of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply, applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Kristofer Karlström, Kristofer.karlstrom@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
