Order Processing Specialist to Power Transformers
2025-01-16
The opportunity
We are looking for you who wants to join our team as an Order Processing Specialist to our Power Transformers Unit. Power Transformers is a business unit within Hitachi Energy that manufactures AC-transformers, HVDC-transformers, and reactors up to the very highest apparent power and voltages on the market today, 1500 MVA and 1100 kV respectively.
The Power Transformers business unit also offers diagnostics, regeneration, service, and spare parts to customers worldwide. We are now hiring one Order Processing Specialist to join our Sales team. The overall target for the sales department is to win projects for a sustainable growth and secure future success for Power Transformers - contributing to society with pioneering technology.
"In the sales function in Power Transformers we are central in setting up not only our own organization, but our customers' as well, for success. Hitachi Energy is leading from the front in supporting our customers worldwide in their efforts towards carbon neutrality and electrification. We are growing as fast as we can to eliminate electricity transmission and distribution as a bottle neck for the green transition. Power Transformers Ludvika has been a centre of development for high voltage power transmission over 100 years, and we are continuing to be in the forefront.
Driven by an immense demand for our technology and products, we are in the process of major investments not only in extension of our factory, but more importantly, in people. Therefore, the sales team is now looking for the next key player for this journey. In Hitachi Energy's Power Transformers Business Unit, you will be part of a global team in excess of 15.000 colleagues collaborating across all continents. Sounds interesting? If so, we are looking forward to your application." - Oscar Forsberg, Hiring Manager.
We welcome applications from both experienced and junior professionals who are eager to take their career to the next level. Apply today!
How you'll make an impact
Responsibility for order processing in SAP4HANA.
Activities include assisting the sales team with order processing, order acknowledgement, review of orders, order entry etc.
Ensures timely release of orders and a fulfilment of pre-established standards and policies to achieve customer satisfaction.
Monitors and resolves order issues and processing errors.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your Background
Background in global business working with diverse teams is preferred.
You are driven, goal- and service-oriented and can drive tasks both independently and with others.
Experience in SAP is preferred.
Fluency in English is a must, both written and spoken. Good Swedish skills is a plus as well as additional languages.
What we offer
Collective Agreement
Flexible working hours
Company health care and health care allowance
Fantastic career development opportunities within Hitachi Energy, both in Sweden and globally
Trainings and courses to further personal and professional development
Diverse company with 70+ nationalities represented in the Swedish organization
Complementary allowance during parental leave
Benefit portal with over one thousand benefits and discounts
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound relevant to you? Welcome to apply before 2025-02-13! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Oscar Forsberg oscar.forsberg@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjorer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52, Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner, Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9107451