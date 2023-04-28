Order Administrator
2023-04-28
We are searching for an Order Administrator for an international company in Lund. Start ASAP, 1 year contract with possibility of extension after that.
In this assignment you will support the Order Project Leader team that is responsible for leading engineering orders. As an Order Administrator, you will work closely together with Order Project Leaders, and support in a pro-active way.
We need you to see this as a long term assignment and that you look at this opportunity as a positive step in your career. To fit for this role we believe you are a structural and analytical teamplayer, with an eye for details.
The work will include:
Support with cost follow up of project orders
Issue and follow up purchase orders
Support Order Project Leaders with preparation for budget and cost follow up
Issue shipping instructions
Other administrative tasks
Required skills:
SAP or equivalent business system. (SAP preferred)
MS Office, with focus on Outlook and Excel
Flexible and service minded
You need to have good skills in cost analysis and control. You are fluent both in written and spoken English and a talented MS Outlook and MS Excel user. SAP skills are preferred. Further you have a systematic approach as well as the ability to take initiatives, drive your own activities and are service minded.
Remote work: 1-2 days possible (100% on-site during the beginning of the assignment)
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 1 year to begin with, extension possible after that.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
