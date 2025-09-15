Operative/production Planner
Posti Logistics Staffing AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2025-09-15
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Posti Logistics Staffing AB i Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Enköping
, Nykvarn
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2025-09-15Dina arbetsuppgifter
Location: Eskilstuna Area
Length: Start October,
Assignment: Operative Planner
We are looking for an Operative Planner to strengthen a production planning team within a global technology-driven company.
In this role, you will be responsible for maintaining and executing the short- to mid-term planning horizon, ensuring that production runs smoothly with the right materials available at the right time. You will work cross-functionally, closely interacting with internal logistics, procurement, engineering, and operations to balance demand and capacity.
Key responsibilities
• Develop and maintain weekly and monthly production schedules aligned with company planning guidelines.
• Coordinate and adjust production plans through capacity constraints, both internally and with subcontractors.
• Monitor and analyze demand from both customers and internal stakeholders, ensuring accurate short-term scheduling.
• Support the introduction of new products and engineering changes by aligning with relevant teams.
• Track and follow up on key manufacturing KPIs such as yield, scrap rates, and non-conformities.
• Manage deviations in the production plan, including unfinished orders or material shortages.
• Secure material availability together with internal logistics and procurement.
• Actively participate in the Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) process, providing input and adjustments when required.
Profile
We are looking for someone with a background in production or supply chain planning, ideally experienced with ERP/MRP systems. The role suits a structured and analytical individual who is communicative, proactive, and comfortable working in a cross-functional environment.
Scope
• Focus on short-term planning, up to three months ahead.
• Part of a dedicated production planning team.
• Reports to the manager responsible for global distribution and logistics. Ersättning
Fast l?n Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4769". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Posti Logistics Staffing AB
(org.nr 556920-3689), http://www.posti.se/ Tillgång till bil
För detta jobb krävs att du har tillgång till en egen bil. Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Amanda Shamoun amanda.shamoun@posti.com Jobbnummer
9509651