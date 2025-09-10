Operations Specialist, Platform Quality, North Region
Wolt Sverige AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wolt Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Role background
Wolt is a Finnish technology company best known for our food delivery platform. We are growing rapidly and are now looking for an Operations Specialist to join our Platform Quality, New Verticals team.
Our New Verticals team is at the forefront of expanding Wolt beyond our core food delivery offering. We work to identify, launch, and scale new categories, everything from groceries and retail to specialized services, that bring everyday convenience to our customers.
By combining strong operational execution with a start-up mindset, we partner with local teams and merchants to build sustainable growth. Joining New Verticals means playing a key role in shaping the future of Wolt, where we continuously experiment, learn, and innovate to meet evolving customer and commercial needs.
What you'll be doing
Maintain and develop the daily operations of our New Verticals categories, ensuring smooth execution and high-quality service.
Take ownership of operational excellence in areas such as pharmacy, grocery, heavy deliveries, and restricted item deliveries.
Leverage analytics and data-driven insights to evaluate performance (KPI's), uncover trends, and use insights to guide decision-making and prioritize improvements.
Identify process gaps and drive initiatives to make our operations more efficient and scalable.
Collaborate closely with local teams, partners, and cross-functional stakeholders to deliver the best customer and courier experience.
Support the roll-out of new product features, compliance requirements, and service standards to keep our operations competitive and reliable.
Our humble expectations
Experience in project management, with the ability to lead initiatives from planning to execution.
Strong analytical skills and comfort working with data to guide decisions and measure impact.
Self-sufficient and able to take ownership of tasks.
Proactive, solution-oriented, and comfortable taking initiative to improve processes and tools.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken, with the ability to work across teams and stakeholders.
Thrives in a high-paced, dynamic team environment where priorities can shift quickly.
What we offer
Independent work in a young and dynamic team
The chance to be part of a rapidly scaling company, where your work has a direct impact
Opportunities for personal and professional growth in a fast-moving environment.
Discount on Wolt orders
Notebook/Macbook and workphone
Next steps
If you are excited about working in a high-growth environment, taking ownership, and being part of an ambitious team, we encourage you to apply. In addition to your CV, please attach a document (max 1 page) answering the following questions in your own way!
Why do you believe you're a good fit for this role?
Describe a project or process you have managed from start to finish. How did you plan, execute, and ensure its success?
Give an example of a situation where you had to adapt quickly in a fast-paced or changing environment. What did you learn from the experience?
We will review applications on an ongoing basis and invite candidates for interviews accordingly.
Our Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion
We're committed to growing and empowering a more inclusive community within our company, industry, and cities. That's why we hire and cultivate diverse teams of people from all backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. We believe that true innovation happens when everyone has room at the table and the tools, resources, and opportunity to excel. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Sverige AB
(org.nr 559049-2335) Jobbnummer
9503076