Operations Planner for Bushings
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla administratörsjobb i Ludvika
2025-04-03
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
As an Operations Planner in the bushings industry at Hitachi, you will play a key role in ensuring efficient production planning, supply chain coordination, and workflow optimization. You will work closely with manufacturing, procurement, and logistics teams to maintain seamless operations while meeting customer demands and quality standards.
"If you are passionate about great teamwork, deliver on time and an understanding for meeting our customer needs with excellence, this is the perfect role for you"- Romana Gregorica, Planning & Fulfillment Manager
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't fulfil all requirements.
How you'll make an impact
Develop and manage operational schedules to optimize resource utilization and timely delivery of bushings.
Coordinate with production logistics and supply chain teams to meet business objectives.
Monitor workflow efficiency and identify areas for improvement.
Analyze operational data to forecast demand and adjust planning accordingly.
Communicate with internal and external stakeholders to align operations with business goals.
Handle problems- solving and crisis management in case of operational disruptions.
Your background
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Experience in production planning, logistics, or supply chain management.
Proficiency in planning and scheduling software (e.g., SAP, ERP, Power BI systems)
Excellent communication and coordination abilities.
Ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
Knowledge of bushing manufacturing processes and materials is a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you?
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Romana Gregorica, romana.gregorica@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 10 (visa karta
)
771 31 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Business Unit Transformers Jobbnummer
9264530