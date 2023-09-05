Operations Planner
2023-09-05
We are looking for an operations planner at Components in Ludvika, a unit within Power Transformers. As operations planner you are a central point of contact for several functions that you will interact with regularly, such as production, quality, purchasing and order department. The position offers good opportunities to grow and gives a good insight into how our business is managed.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Your responsibilities
Manage production plans for multiple production sections.
Ensure efficient use of production resources.
Collaborate with the team on forecasts etc. to secure material for our production.
Monitor the Tap Changer production and actively involve yourself in solving various issues.
Drive improvement activities related to planning & logistics.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
To succeed in this role, you are comfortable and enjoy managing several projects and stakeholders in parallel.
The role requires you to be communicative, structured and have a problem-solving mindset.
You have an academic background related to production or logistics, or you have experience working in these fields.
You are fluent in English and Swedish, both spoken and written.
A good knowledge of Microsoft Excel.
Experience with ERP/LN is meritorious.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 8th of October 2023! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Magnus Salmons, Magnus.salmons@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager, Magnus Salmons, Magnus.salmons@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski, +46 730-73 41 15, Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
