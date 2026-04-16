Operations & Logistics Manager - Uber Sweden
Star People Partner Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Star People Partner Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
About our team
Our Operations team operates where Uber's technology meets the real world.
We own the local business and set and execute the strategy for our markets in Northern Europe - Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Ireland, Finland, Norway, Luxembourg, and Denmark. At the heart of what we do in Operations is solving problems. We use data, operational levers, and strategic product, process, and campaign launches to grow the business and ensure that Uber offers the most preferred, reliable, and convenient service across Northern Europe, anytime and anywhere.
What you'll do
This role sits in the Nordics Operations team within our larger Operations group. The team sits at the crux of Uber's two-sided marketplace, with our riders on the one side and our driver-partners on the other. Through building and executing the strategy on both the rider and the driver side and working together with our functional stakeholders, we ensure smooth operations, optimal outcomes for both riders and driver-partners, and solid foundations for competitive and long-term growth.
You will work to drive the Business Growth and Development including the following:
Rider acquisition and engagement: Develop acquisition & engagement strategy for riders by working on both new riders and engaging with existing riders and growing the use cases for Uber.
Driver acquisition and engagement: Develop and execute the vision, strategy, and tactics needed to grow our share of the category in our markets
Develop and manage partnerships: Develop and manage strategic partnerships and relationships in the market through compelling value propositions and collaborations of mutual benefits.
Project management: Strategically lead multiple projects for the Nordic business and assume responsibility for communicating progress/success/challenges with senior stakeholders
Cross-functional collaboration: Work collaboratively with local, regional and global teams like policy, communications, product, marketing, legal and customer support.
What you'll need
Essential qualifications
Relevant experience: You have 2-3 years of previous, relevant professional experience (e.g. solving business problems with data, launching new processes, managing or executing projects, etc.)
Data-savvy: You can interpret complex data, connect it to real-world implications, and make strategic recommendations. You're comfortable in Excel/Google Sheets.
Problem solving: You like to solve problems - you can break down problems in a structured manner and use data-backed insights and critical thinking to solve them
Bias for action: You can work in a fast-paced environment where your work will be focused on taking action and delivering tangible impact to the business
Structured and organized: You are a structured thinker and executor, with a keen eye and attention to detail, and it shows in your work
Language: You are fluent in English and at least one Nordic language (e.g. Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish), both in written and verbal communications
Preferred Qualifications
Business Acumen: Understanding of how our business operates and how it makes money and sustains profitable growth, now and in the future
Project management skills: You have a proven understanding of the project management fundamentals, and can deliver projects end to end
Teamwork: Demonstrates optimism, respects others and works well in a team
Communication skills: Using interpersonal skills and situational awareness to clearly deliver information to a variety of audiences Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29
E-post: kajsa@peoplepartner.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Star People Partner Sweden AB
(org.nr 556941-4724) Arbetsplats
Uber Sverige Jobbnummer
9857824