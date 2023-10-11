Operations Manager, Global Distribution Center
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure, and natural resources industries. Using state-of-the-art technology, Epiroc develops and manufactures innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction machines, and delivers world-class service and consumables, as well as solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification. Learn more at About Epiroc | Epiroc (epirocgroup.com)
Are you ready to accelerate the transformation of supply chain operations, fostering a culture of collaboration and commitment? Epiroc is seeking a Global/Regional Distribution Center (GDC/RDC) Operations Manager to drive efficiency, innovation, and excellence in one of our locations in EMCA Region.
Your team
Epiroc's Supply Chain team in EMCA (Europe, Middle East, Central Asia, and North Africa) Region is seeking an Operations Manager to lead one of our Global and Regional Distribution Center operations. Our team is dedicated to sustainability, safety, and exceptional customer value, while fostering a culture of continuous innovation in a dynamic and supportive environment. Join us and be part of a team that dares to think new, making a lasting impact in the world of mining and infrastructure.
Your mission
As the GDC/RDC Operations Manager, you will have overall responsibility for one of our Distribution Centers (DC), overseeing efficient inventory management, materials handling, and customer order fulfillment. Collaborating closely with the local management team, you will lead operations to achieve safety, quality, on-time delivery, and cost-efficiency objectives. Your role focuses on continuous process improvements and cultivating a high-performance supply chain.
In this role, you will promote and support a safe work environment, partnering with the SHEQ team to ensure compliance with ISO standards. You will continuously develop our distribution business and Global Supply Chain to be a modern logistics supplier, focusing on warehouse efficiency and continuous improvements. Collaboration with the Global Warehouse team and other DC Operations Managers to develop standardized processes and transparency across global DC operations is essential. You will ensure compliance with The Epiroc Way and global policies in close collaboration with Trade Compliance to meet all requirements.
As a leader, you will nurture a high-performing team, providing training and support to fulfill their mission. You will also monitor daily operational performance to meet service levels and capture KPIs as per Global Warehouse requirements. Facility management, including maintenance, infrastructure, and layout decisions to accommodate growth, falls under your purview. Regularly reviewing operational risks and developing Business Continuity Plans to mitigate disruptions is part of your responsibility, as is hosting customer visits upon request.
Your profile
We believe that you have a positive and business-oriented attitude that enables effective collaboration with colleagues and partners at all levels. A strong organization and continuous improvement mindset are crucial, as are good presentation skills. You should be proactive, committed, and open to change, with the ability to identify supply chain weaknesses and propose and implement solutions.
To succeed in this role, you should have proven managerial experience, preferably in a global organization, along with several years of experience in logistics/supply chain and warehousing operations. You have an academic degree in Business or Supply Chain Management, Logistics, or equivalent experience, supported by thorough understanding of supply chain processes, sales order throughput, and logistics and distribution compliance. Strong written and verbal communication skills, in both Swedish and English, are essential. Proficiency in MS Office tools is required.
Join Epiroc and be part of a global team dedicated to delivering excellence in supply chain management. If you are ready to take on this exciting challenge and help drive our operations to new heights, we encourage you to apply.
Location and travel
This position is located in Fagersta, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than October 31. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact Recruitment specialist:
Lisa Ström, lisa.strom@external.epiroc.com
