Operations Manager Air
Geodis Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2025-07-07
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Geodis Sweden AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Jönköping
, Borås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
This is a role for you who enjoys working with air freight, meaning a fun, varied, and fast-paced job where you are involved in finding the best solutions for our customers. You will play a key role in leading the development of the department and the branch - together with a great team of dedicated professionals. If you are up for an exciting position as Operations Manager at one of Sweden's largest freight forwarding companies, this is a position for you!
GEODIS is a global logistics provider with roots in Gothenburg. With us, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and international environment with great team spirit. Our goal is to be the best workplace for our employees, where everyone could grow and develop. Equality and diversity are key factors in our success - we are proud to have a gender-balanced management team and over 50% female managers.
About the position As Operations Manager, you will be responsible for the daily operations and business activities for our air department - export and import. You will have a broad network and collaborate with customers, suppliers, and colleagues, both locally and globally. Key responsibilities:
Responsible for daily operations and be the customers and suppliersmaincontactfor day-to-day operational issues.
Be a role model in people management, embodying our leadership principles and organizational values.
Lead and develop your team, with full responsibility for employee management.
Manage financial business results and KPIs.
Ensure efficient and qualitative SOPs and processes, in alignment with company policies and routines.
Represent the department and the company in customer activities and meetings.
This is a permanent position, with start on agreement. You will be situated in our office in Solna. We offer the possibility of hybrid work in line with our remote work policy, joint breakfast every week, lunch subsidies, great team spirit, and much more!
Your profile To excel in this role, we believe that you have:
Extensive experience of working with air freight forwarding, preferably both export and import.
A genuine interest for people and leadership, with previous experience from leading a team.
Proficient communication skills in Swedish and English.
Knowledge in dangerous goods, pharma, GDP, and CEIV is a merit.
Experience from working in our production system CargoWise1 is a plus.
Personal Abilities:
A committed leader who fosters team spirit, collaboration and communication.
Customer focus and passionate about delivering high quality service and support.
A relationship builder with strong collaboration- and interpersonal skills.
Solutions-oriented and business mindset.
We are looking for you who want to work according to our values: Commitment, Innovation, Trust, Solidarity and Passion.
Application If you have any questions about the role, please contact Crippa Nilsson, Branch Manager Stockholm & Norrköping, at 070 96 95927 or crippa.nilsson@geodis.com
.
Last application dateis2025-08-10.We are reviewing incoming applications continuously, so please do not wait in submitting your application. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
GEODIS has collective agreements and a close collaboration with Unionen, contact Tommy Sidén at 010 16 31828. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Geodis Sweden AB
(org.nr 556056-0665), http://www.geodis.se Arbetsplats
Geodis Jobbnummer
9419944