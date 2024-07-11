Operations Developer and Assistant
2024-07-11
Join Our Team as an Operations Developer and Assistant at Scania's Event Experience Department!
Are you passionate about driving sustainability, enhancing customer profitability through lean flows, and fostering employee engagement? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and precision are valued? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
About Scania
At Scania, we're leading the shift towards a sustainable transport system, transforming from a traditional heavy vehicle manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. Our commitment to innovation and excellence is showcased through our central showrooms, events & exhibitions.
The opportunity
This is a temporary position covering for parental leave, starting as soon as possible and ending August 31, 2025. As part of our Event Experience team, you will make sure the team develops, enables, and executes event experiences that strengthen the Scania brand and business globally. This includes managing events, exhibitions, visits, and operations in our showrooms (Scania Visitor Centre/Marcus Wallenberg Hall) and overseeing our fleet of demo and heritage vehicles. You will be the right hand of the Head of Event Experience, coordinating and being part of the Event Experience Management team. We are part of Scania's global Communications and Sustainability department, based at the Head Office in Södertälje.
What you will do
As an Operations Developer and Assistant, you will:
Support, lead, and enable operational and organizational development initiatives within the Event Experience department.
Control and analyse our financial results - balancing costs and revenues while suggesting improvements
Align activities with Scania Strategy, Communications Strategy, and Event Experience Strategy, working closely with and being part of our management team.
Assist the Head of Event Experience and improve administrative routines within Communications and Sustainability.
Key Responsibilities
Financial Control
Manage and monitor budget matters within the department, and serve as superuser in Mercur.
Analyze costs and revenues, proposing improvements.
Operational and Organizational Development
Lead organizational development, workforce management, and cross-functional projects.
Produce business cases and professional presentation material in English.
Internal Communication
Coordinate and maintain departmental information and communication channels.
Design and update presentations for effective communication.
Administrative Responsibilities
Plan and coordinate meetings, events, travel bookings, and office logistics.
Manage office improvements, file structures, and support systems (Mercur, Basware P2P, Scania Now, IGA).
What you will need
Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in communications, hospitality, or sales management.
Strong leadership, systematic project management, and organizational skills.
Commercial mindset with proactive problem-solving abilities.
Experience with financial tools and high precision in delivery.
Ability to manage multiple projects and work cross-functionally.
Positive attitude, well-organized, and adaptable to change.
Fluency in English and proficiency in Swedish; additional languages are a plus.
Excellent presentation and communication skills, with advanced PowerPoint proficiency.
We offer
As an employee at Scania, we offer, in addition to career and development opportunities, other benefits such as a company car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, subsidized lunch, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express.
How do you apply?
Your application shall include a personal letter and CV as well as copies of any relevant certificates. Apply no later than August 11.
We look forward to your application!
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-11
