Operations developer
Saab AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you see yourself in a role where you can make a real difference in Saab Surveillance's journey towards Procurement Excellence?
Our business is growing, and we are continuously looking for creative and sustainable solutions that enables us to be more effective and business oriented in our daily work. In order to do that, we are now looking for an operations developer to drive our business development projects within the procurement organization.
Are you a self-driven-, with a can do attitude and an absolute team player who loves to work with organizational development?
Then you might be the one we are looking for.
Your role
As Operations Developer, you will be part of a team within Procurement Operational Development (OpD), driving internal operational development project and supporting Saab Surveillance Procurement organization. You will report to Head of Procurement Operational Development and work with colleagues' cross site and cross Saab's different Business Areas.
You will:
*
Plan, coordinate and carry through operational development projects
*
Be in charge of budget, time schedule and progress reporting for your projects. You will also be involved in setting the scope and goals for the projects.
*
Identify and mitigate risks within the projects
*
Create and maintain good relationships with stakeholders
*
Play a key role in order for Procurement to take the next steps into being in the front line of execution and drive our businesses in an excellent way.
You will work closely with strategic and operational purchasers and also towards the management team. You will be a vital part in driving development and change that is necessary for our business today.
To succeed in this role
We are looking for you who have a strong business understanding and acumen, with a drive to improve and challenge our business with a commercial and analytical approach. You have the ability to lead others towards common goals and since your success is highly dependent on the close cooperation with internal stakeholders and we believe that you are a true team player and great communicator.
Further we believe that you have:
*
Several years of experience as a leader such as Project Manager, Line Manager or similar
*
Excellent ability to communicate both verbal and in writing
*
Proven ability in driving change
*
Great commitment to support and generate energy into our teams
*
Well structured and a great strategical mind
*
A proactive approach, self-driven and able to work independently
*
Experience from working in a process- and project driven environment
*
Knowledge and/or experience from Lean, Six Sigma, 5S etc is a good merit
*
An interest and/or experience from working in a technical driven culture
*
Excellent skills in spoken and written English and Swedish
Your Profile
You have an extensive interest in operational development, with an eye for details but also the holistic view of things. You understand supply chain and the procurement processes and enjoy driving continuous improvements in ways of working to reduce waste in processes. You are a team player and have social competence to be able to drive change together with the procurement teams.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
You will be part of a journey towards procurement excellence within SAAB Business Area Surveillance. Procurement is part of Surveillance Operational Excellence organization.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
Operations are conducted in Sweden, the United States, the UK, Australia, Germany, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark and Finland.
You will be part of a sourcing team committed to improvement and find additional value for Saab. You will be central figure within the organization, working closely with the business units, product development, production and external parties.
If you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a challenging team setting, Saab may well have the perfect conditions for you to grow. We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to help protect people.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_22909". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8230480