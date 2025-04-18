Operations Coordinator
At Boeing, we innovate and collaborate to make the world a better place. We're committed to fostering an environment for every teammate that's welcoming, respectful and inclusive, with great opportunity for professional growth. Find your future with us.
Boeing Gothenburg is one of the largest software development companies in the area. We develop and implement innovative resource management and optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to delivering value to our clients, continuous improvement, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics. At Boeing's office in central Gothenburg you will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with solutions that make a real difference to people around the world.
The Project Management Center of Excellence is a community that supports decision makers to manage the project portfolio and the Project managers to deliver project through enabling first class project management.
We are looking for an Operations Coordinator to join our Project Management Center of Excellence (PMCOE) team. In this role, you will be an administrative support both to decision makers and to project manager and you will support operations by securing information flow between project managers, decision makers and finance. This position offers a unique opportunity to apply your business skills and gain insight into the airline industry.
Position Responsibilities:
Communication: Regularly compile and deliver dashboards and status reports to stakeholders, tracking and communicating established KPIs. Additionally, provide newsletters to the Project Management community frequently
Support Resources Forecast Process: Gather data on ongoing and forecasted projects to create decision materials for staffing and hiring decisions
Editor for our Process Handbook: Update and rewrite processes, how-to guidelines, and templates based on decisions made
Support Project Managers: Assist in creating basic material for travel expense invoices to customers according to contract agreements
Administration: Assist with Purchase Order request for the department, as well as other related tasks
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience):
3+ years operations or project management experience
Excellent verbal and written communications skills in English
Proficiency in MS Excel, including Pivot Tables, and MS PowerPoint, including Slide Master
Preferred Qualifications (Education/Experience):
Education/experience typically acquired through education (e.g. Bachelor) and typically 2 or more years' of related work experience
Experience managing multiple simultaneous administrative engagements
Excellent organizational and planning skills
Detail-oriented with a keen sense for ensuring nothing is overlooked
Strong business acumen and relationship skills needed to build partnerships with stakeholders
Proficient with Confluence/Jira and Primavera
This position is hybrid. This means that the selected candidate will be required to perform some work onsite 3-4 days a week. This is at the hiring team's discretion and could potentially change in the future.
Join us if you want to:
Make a true difference for airline clients across the world
Be a part of something big, challenging and meaningful
Professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms
Broaden your experience in international projects, technical workshops and hackathons
Additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
Pension Plan (Defined Contribution Plan)
Please apply by sending your CV in English.
Typical Education & Experience:
Education/experience typically acquired through advanced education (e.g. Bachelor) and typically 3 or more years' related work experience or an equivalent combination of education and experience (e.g. Master+1 years' related work experience , 7 years' related work experience, etc.). Så ansöker du
