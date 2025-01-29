Operations Controller
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Controllerjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla controllerjobb i Eskilstuna
2025-01-29
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Järfälla
, Uppsala
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Företagsbeskrivning
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
We are strengthening our DC team in Eskilstuna and looking for an Operations Controller to join us!
At H&M, our Logistics network ensures a seamless, flexible, and swift distribution process, by delivering products to our stores and online customers, every single day. Working as part of a demand-driven, efficient, circular supply chain, our dynamic logistics teams are consciously committed to and guided by our values. We work with scalable and innovative technical solutions, with our customer in mind. We don't just go with the flow- we manage it, together with our service-focused, competent, motivated teams around the world.
Simply put, our Logistics function ensures the right product arrives at the right place, at the right time, with the right quality and at the right cost within all channels- with the least possible impact on the environment.
Welcome to Logistics!
Om rollen
As an Operations Controller you support DC Controlling and DC Operations to achieve business results, optimize performance and ensure compliance. You will be an ambassador for a profitability mindset and assist DC Operations to work efficiently towards their goals.
Kravspecifikation
Our ideal candidate is service driven, ambitious, flexible and a proactive team player with a genuine interest and knowledge in business controlling and logistics.
What you need to succeed:
Business degree from university or equivalent knowledge and experience in finance and controlling
Strong problem-solving and analytical mindset
Agile mindset with a positive attitude to change and meaningful growth
Inclusive and empathetic towards others whilst encouraging diversity
Ability to understand your impact to others and contribution to the bigger picture
Solid knowledge in Microsoft Excel
Strong commercial drive and ability to put numbers into action
Experience from working in retail and/or logistics or transport is a plus, but not a must
Great communication skills in both Swedish and English
Ytterligare information
This is a full-time position, starting with a probationary period of 6 months. The location is based in Eskilstuna and part of the Logistic Region Europe. As an Operations Controller, you report directly to the DC Controlling Manager. Collective agreement with Unionen.
At our Distribution Center in Eskilstuna, we are responsible for the logistics operations and the distribution of fashion items to our retail customers in Sweden, Norway and Iceland. In 2025, our operations will also include stores in Finland and Denmark.
If you feel your experience, skills, ambitions and mindset are right for this role, please send your application no later than 2025-02-09. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through SmartRecruiters.
We also want to inform you about routines in the recruitment process, which means that all candidates in connection with a job offer are called to a drug and alcohol test. In addition, a job offer is only valid on the condition that a background check does not reveal any remarks in the criminal record.
If you have any questions regarding this position, please contact DC Controlling Manager Tina Sundqvist, tina.sundqvist@hm.com
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Svista Industriväg 2 (visa karta
)
633 62 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9133795