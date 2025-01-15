Operational purchaser
2025-01-15
The Opportunity
Components in Ludvika are looking to strengthen our team of operational purchasers. As an operational purchaser you will have a key role in securing material in a time of significant growth in demand as well as in our own production capacity. You will work closely with planning, SCM, quality, and production.
How you'll make an impact:
Issue purchase orders and follow up with our suppliers
Prioritize and help our suppliers feeding us the most critical items
Optimizing our purchasing patterns by setting and adjusting parameters in SAP
Follow up inbound transport
Be part of or drive problem solving
Support or drive development of our internal processes
Your background:
You have an academical background within logistics or business administration or similar work experience.
You have good knowledge in using excel and ERP system, preferable SAP
You are fluent in English and Swedish
You are analytical and structured
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Henrik Berglund, Henrik.berglund@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, + 46 107-38 31 52; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com
