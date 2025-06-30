Operational Buyer
2025-06-30
We're looking for a
Operational Buyer
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
We are looking for a Operational Buyer to join our Purchasing Department at Engineering & Supply. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring the project-specific supply of components to our customer projects.
Your daily tasks will include:
*
Reviewing technical documentation for project needs
*
Ordering components and managing suppliers
*
Ensuring on-time delivery and quality assurance
*
Working closely with internal teams to meet project deadlines
*
Identifying ways to reduce costs and improve delivery times
You will work throughout the entire project process, from quotation to delivery, and handle purchasing for customer-specific and customized projects (ETO - Engineering to Order & CTO - Configuration to Order). You will also manage existing orders and operational purchasing tasks.
This is a great opportunity for someone who enjoys a broad purchasing role, working with different components, from raw materials to process components and flow control, within industries such as food, beverage, and life sciences.
Who you are
To succeed in this role, you:
*
Enjoy working in a fast-paced environment with multiple tasks at once
*
Are a team player who collaborates well with colleagues to achieve common goals
*
Have an eye for improvements and enjoy working in a dynamic business
*
Are independent, analytical, and structured in your approach
*
Like operational purchasing tasks and feel comfortable in a hands-on purchasing role
What you know
We are looking for someone with:
*
A university degree in engineering, purchasing, or logistics
*
2-3 years of experience in operational purchasing, preferably in the engineering industry
*
Knowledge of components from the process industry
*
Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP system
*
Good understanding of Lean Six Sigma project methodology
*
Strong skills in Microsoft Office
*
Fluent English (both spoken and written)
If you enjoy working with project-specific purchases, handling supplier relationships, and contributing to successful deliveries, this is the perfect role for you!
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
Welcome with your application!
