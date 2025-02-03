Online Merchandiser
As an Online Merchandiser in the eCom Experience team at Marshall Group, you will play a pivotal role in managing and optimizing commercial eCommerce campaigns and projects across global, regional, and local markets in Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Contentful (CMS). Collaborating closely with content managers, regional marketing managers, and CRM managers, you will contribute to a seamless execution on site of commercial strategies to drive online sales and brand engagement. You will work hands-on in Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Contentful (CMS) on a daily basis.
Roles & Responsibilities:
Execute implementation of commercial campaigns on site for both B2C and B2B across multiple markets ensuring consistency and localization where necessary.
Implement and update content in Contentful (CMS) daily
Coordinate with paid media team and CRM to align campaign execution
Conduct A/B testing and user behavior analysis to enhance online shopping experiences.
Responsible for setting and maintaining best practices for global campaign structures in Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Stay updated on industry trends and competitor strategies to maintain a competitive edge
Analyze campaign performance and provide actionable insights for improvement.
Who you are:
To be successful in this role, you need to be an excellent project manager, highly organized with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously. You have excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with strong communication and interpersonal abilities to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
You probably have the following experiences & skills:
3+ years of proven track record in online merchandising for global brands with multi-market eCommerce operations.
Hands-on experience with Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a plus
Proficiency in using a CMS, such as Contentful or similar, for content management and campaign execution.
Understanding of e-commerce platforms and analytics.
Positive can-do attitude, strong attention to detail and a desire to solve problems
Our pledge:
We thrive to foster an inclusive workplace and we do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, disability, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age or marital status. We firmly believe that Marshall thrives when our employees do, leading to better experiences for our consumers.
Does this sound like you?
