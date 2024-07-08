On-Site Resident Engineer
2024-07-08
As a resident engineer you will act as technical support at the customer primarily within the area of measurement and calibration with focus on ETAS products, where you handle technical issues and requirements from the customer.
o Together with colleagues you will actively help and advise the customer with new solutions o Integration of ETAS products in customers IT-environment
o Follow up on technical quality issues and implement measures o Carry out trainings and presentations for knowledge transfer
Who you are
o You possess a B.Sc or M.Sc in Engineering or have obtained the requested skills through work experience
o A communicative person who is self-driven and with a high customer focus
o Structured and proactive
o You have experience within automotive industry either from embedded SW or Measurement & Calibration, as well as experience from the ETAS INCA (or other similar tools), experience from ASCMO and/or EHANDBOOK is a bonus.
