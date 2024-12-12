Omega - Client Advisor, Stockholm
OMEGA is hiring a Client Advisor for its Stockholm Boutique.
Are you looking for a career within the fascinating world of watches? Do you want to dive into a brand that goes from the deepest seas and all the way to the moon? Then you might be just the person we are looking for to join our fantastic team in Stockholm.
As a Client Advisor, you will be an ambassador of the OMEGA brand, ensuring that every client is treated according to the OMEGA spirit and standards. You will strive to discover your clients and their every need, and to guide them across the brand. You will proactively reach out to your clients in order to achieve the team goals.
Your key responsibilities will be
• Drive and achieve team objectives and be accountable for sales results
• Welcome every client and provide the best client experience
• Advise clients across the Brand and all product categories
• Engage with clients to develop long-term relationships, leveraging different clienteling tools, in order to foster brand loyalty
• Perform as a team player, participate in all activities contributing to the overall objectives of the store
• Learn and master the OMEGA Brand and product knowledge
We expect you to have experience within sales. A background in retail or hospitality and luxury is not mandatory, but will be positively considered. You have a commercial mindset and excellent communication and relationship building skills. You are fluent in English and Swedish.
The position is full time.
Contact and Application
Infinity HR is successful in recruiting top-quality talent for culture-strong companies and is our trusted partner in this recruitment. For more information about the position or the selection process, please contact Emil Nilsson at phone, +46 70-5591192, or Mårten Näsvall on email; marten.nasvall@infinityhr.se
.
We look forward to your application via the form below. Interviews will be held from January 15th onwards.
