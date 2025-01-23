Office Manager

Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions AB / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm
2025-01-23


Broadridge is hiring!
We are seeking an Office Manager to join our growing team in Stockholm! We are looking for someone to assist the Site Leader, local Leadership Team, HR, IT Support and associates when they need help.
Responsibilities
• Own the security and reception zone;
• Day-to-day contact with property managers, suppliers and vendors;
• Welcome guests and assist with coffee and lunches in connection with meetings;
• Coordinate meetings and events in the office, both internal and external, such as trainings, Town Halls, party's, Fika, etc;
• In charge of company policies (travel, guests, Robin app, health & safety related topics);
• Purchase of office supplies, office equipment, gifts, other;
• Travel arrangements, flights, taxi and hotel bookings;
• Assist Local Site Lead, Leadership Team, Finance and IT Team;
• Prepare documents for contract signing for procurement team, sales ops team and legal team, scan, print and posting them.
Your profile:
• Minimum 2 years experience in a similar role
• Experience in customer service will be a plus
• Knowledge of basic bookkeeping principles and office management systems and procedures
• Excellent in writing and speaking in English
• Organized with the ability to prioritize

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-02
E-post: alexandra.nygren@broadridge.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions AB (org.nr 556313-4583)
Kungsgatan 36 (visa karta)
111 35  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Broadridge Trading & Connectivity Solutions AB

Jobbnummer
9121910

