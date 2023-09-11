Object Manager - Engine Development
2023-09-11
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you looking for a challenge that will make a difference in our global footprint? We are currently developing all our platforms toward new legislation and customer needs.
The chief engineering organization is responsible for all the powertrain development within Scania and has a major responsibility in the Traton group to ensure the ICE roadmap for all Brands within the group. We initiate and lead development projects for all the engine platforms to enhance our product offering and create more value for our customers. The teams work actively to balance the properties and are responsible for the quality assurance, time plan and verification of each engine platform.
Each Chief Engineer (manager) has a team with core members with different responsibility areas. Assistant chief engineer, Performance group leader, Verification leader, Performance object managers and Layout engineer.
Your Role
As a Object leader, you will own the development plan for engine performance.
• Create and align the software calibration time plan.
• Coordinate it with the new hardware and software needs.
• Own the execution of the plan cross-functional
• Adapt the plan to new learnings and rebalancing of properties.
• Support the calibration releases.
• Communicate deviations and possible improvements to the team.
• Work with continuously improving our methods
Your profile
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering with experience in product development. You are likely a project or object manager with a background as an experienced development engineer, looking to take the next step in your career. You have very good cooperation skills and like to have a large network of contacts. You should be structured and have experience working with schedules, as well as be passionate about helping others.
For more information
Please contact Erik Halldorf, Group Manager, tel. +4670087818
A background check may be conducted for this role.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
