OBD Application Software Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-07-07
Welcome to Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT), a division of Volvo Group Sweden.
Our team is part of the After-Treatment Technology. We provide state-of-the-art research, engineering, product planning and project execution of complete products, for all Volvo group customers. Responsibilities include developing Onboard Diagnostic strategies and embedded Software for After-Treatment Technology, Electrical Mobility, and Combustion related functions for the powertrain system for the Volvo Group. The job suits engineers that enjoy combining control and monitoring theory and measurement data analysis with performing hands-on testing.
We work here with pride and fun, valuing team spirit, work-life balance, people development, engineering challenges, and innovation. Our team promotes sustainability by not only creating aftertreatment systems that are emissions compliant globally and maximize customer uptime, but also by being able to diagnose the effectiveness/health of our systems over the lifetime of the product.
That is where you come in! Apply here!
We Offer
Access to stimulating work environment and a network within Volvo as well as internationally allies and suppliers.
Work in an agile framework where your personal skills make a difference.
Access to start of the art methods, equipment, and test vehicles just around the corner.
What You Will be Doing
As a OBD Application Software Engineer for EATS your responsibilities will include:
Being responsible for various software's developments to support our new engines and aftertreatment development to meet new emissions legislations or deliver a customer specific solution.
Investigates embedded software problems, understands causal mechanisms, recommends appropriate action, owns problem resolution, and documents results.
Applies and supports the improvement of embedded software development processes and tools. Processes include model-based development, coding, compiling and test. Tools include Matlab/Simulink, integration tools, static analysis tools, compilers and Software/hardware in the loop test tools.
Innovate OBD algorithms and concepts with respect to future certification requirements as a cross functional team.
Who are you?
Profile
You will be expected to perform a variety of tasks in a highly technical environment as part of a team.
Our teams are hardworking, and members are supportive of each other. To complement your colleagues, you will need to exhibit characteristics such as:
Teamwork: Building cooperation among departments, based on integrity and trust, and working to achieve group goals and outcomes.
Ownership / Accountability: Cooperation with others in getting the job done and accepting responsibility for personal actions, costs, and results.
Analytical Skills: Recognizing patterns in data, information, or events, drawing logical conclusions, and making recommendations for action.
Attention to Detail: Monitoring adherence to standards and actively checking for accuracy of data received or generated before passing it on.
Technical/Functional Expertise: Demonstrating broad, in-depth, and up-to-date knowledge of pertinent technical, business, and professional fields.
Domestic and international travel may be required.
Qualifications of a successful candidate include:
Bachelor or Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or related field.
5-8+ years of embedded software development.
Experience with Exhaust After-treatment OBD software development in Matlab/Simulink.
Experience with embedded controls software development in Matlab/Simulink.
Good knowledge of Creta, ATI Vision, Matlab, Python and C-programming experience is advantageous.
Strong communication and presentation skills.
Action oriented with ability to work with minimal supervision.
Ability to successfully collaborate with global and cross-functional colleagues.
Innovative mindset with customer focus.
Excellent knowledge in English, both spoken and written.
What can we offer you?
If you feel a genuine interest into engine technology or exhaust aftertreatment technology, if you value fun, curiosity, autonomy, hard work and rigor, if working with different cultures and being part of a cohesive team is what you are looking for, send us your application!
Curious? Want to join the team?
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us. Send your application as soon as possible. We'd love to hear from you and don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions! Ron Weaver, Group Manager EATS Diagnostics, ron.weaver@volvo.com
.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from earliest week 34. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
