Nuclear Fuel Manager
Blykalla AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blykalla AB i Stockholm
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a Fuel Manager to lead execution across fuel development, qualification, procurement, and delivery-so that Sweden's first advanced reactor runs on fuel that is qualified, manufactured, and ready on time.
What we do at Blykalla
Blykalla is a Swedish deep-tech company at the forefront of the nuclear industry, pioneering the development of small modular reactors that provide clean, safe, and reliable energy. Thanks to lead-cooling, we achieve high safety in a very compact format, allowing for a simple and cost-effective design that can be mass-produced. Our unique reactor design will provide safe and green baseload energy that perfectly complements solar and wind power.
What you'll get to do
You'll be responsible for delivering fuel readiness for Sweden's first advanced reactor. That means keeping progress real, risks visible, and the right people unblocked-without taking over their work.
Translate strategic fuel goals into clear timelines, delivery plans, and budgets
Develop the fuel team by defining team structure, recruiting for key roles, and retaining team members
Guide the team to deliver across modelling, testing, licensing, fabrication, and supplier workstreams
Ensure fuel documentation meets regulator expectations
Track risks, interfaces, and handovers, and escalate or mitigate issues
Communicate the fuel team's progress and delivery outlook to vendors, partners, and regulators
Contribute to back-end management of spent nuclear fuel
Where this role can take you
If you succeed in this role, you'll have done what most in the field are still struggling to figure out-delivered qualified fuel in a space full of unresolved questions. You'll show that advanced fuel can be manufactured, licensed, and delivered on schedule. Over time, this could grow into:
Program leadership: grow into a senior role overseeing fuel delivery across new reactor deployments, technologies, or business units
Technical authority: build a profile as one of the few internationally recognized experts in advanced fuel execution
Commercial development: step into a future role shaping Blykalla's position in the global advanced fuel market
Who you are
You're structured, execution-oriented, and comfortable driving work across technical, regulatory, and commercial boundaries. You don't wait for perfect conditions-you make the path clear, coordinate the right people, and move. You guide engineers without replacing them-setting structure, following up, and helping them deliver without taking over their work. You take responsibility, flag risks early, and communicate with clarity. You care about technical credibility, risk visibility, and getting things done under pressure.
Qualifications
Degree in nuclear engineering, process engineering, materials science, or a related technical field
Proven ability to deliver complex technical projects involving multiple stakeholders, including external labs, suppliers, and regulators
Familiarity with nuclear fuel development and qualification-e.g. modelling, fabrication, licensing, or testing coordination
Experience managing technical teams, setting structure, and following up on delivery
Comfortable engaging with vendors and coordinating external work packages
Exposure to nuclear regulatory processes, with an understanding of documentation, traceability, and licensing expectations
Fluent in English; Swedish is a plus
Eligible to work with nuclear materials in Sweden
Location
This position is based at our Stockholm office and may include travel to project sites and partner locations.
So, what do you think?
Don't miss the chance to be at the forefront of revolutionizing nuclear power. Join our team as Nuclear Fuel Manager and help shape the energy landscape of tomorrow. Apply today with your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and achievements.
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply, and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about power supply!
We do not accept applications via email.
We are not open to external help from recruitment agencies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blykalla AB
(org.nr 556939-7168), https://www.blykalla.com/
Sveavägen 32 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9425040