NPD Project Manager
2023-01-19
The Absolut Company (TAC) is part of the Pernod Ricard Group and consists of 500+ talented employees that come from all over the world. The Absolut Company is responsible for the global production, Innovation, Strategic Marketing of Absolut Vodka, Malibu and Kahlúa.
We offer you a position in our fun, high-performing team that loves what we do. You will be part of a global organization, working with iconic brands in a world-class learning environment.
We are a proud company with a genuine Passion for progression that embrace our values, TAC - Together - Audacious - Committed.
ABOUT THE ROLE
Absolut Vodka New Product Development Team in Sweden is looking for our next NPD Project Manager to join us bringing innovations to the next level!
In this role, you will have the exciting chance of driving the packaging development and production implementation of NPD and Value Engineering projects for TAC brand Absolut, in close collaboration with several internal and external stakeholders. Together we all contribute to shaping how the future of Absolut Vodka will look like, globally.
You will be the spider in the net, the first point of contact for Operations matter, and the bridge between TAC Brand/Innovation team, Global Innovation Hubs, Business Acceleration and our production unit & suppliers relating to your NPD category. Your experience in the area together with your curiosity and openness towards different functions will help you translate needs and requirements into tangible suggestions and action plans.
This is a permanent position based in either Stockholm or Åhus, reporting to our Head of NPD Absolut.
In this role you will:
• Drive, plan and oversee New Product development and Value Engineering initiatives relating to packaging for the full technical delivery of the project, starting from providing expert input to the design process (lead by the Global Innovation Hubs/TAC Brand team), to driving the realization of the project until the product is finally up and running on the production line
• Drive packaging development
• Manage relationships with TAC Brand/Innovation Team, Global Innovation Hubs (iHubs), Market Companies, Operations and Global Marketing, external suppliers
• Coordinate all Operations functions reporting into the project, such as R&D, Planning, Production, Procurement, Quality, Compliance, Customer Service etc.
• Ensure projects meet the pre-defined KPIs relating to time, quality and cost, performance, as well as coordinating project operations cost such as development costs, CAPEX, project related scrapping and GOGS
• Drive pre-study, feasibility study, TLO-activities (Test Learn Optimize), risk assessment and risk mitigation plan
• Train and onboard new colleagues on TAC Operations procedures, ways of working and NPD
• Overseeing all incoming and outgoing project documentation according to ISO standards, VEST and Pernod Ricard Innovation process
• Contribute to the exploration of new packaging materials, processes and technologies linked to global production and co-packing
• Provide recommendations with regards to concept and ideas surrounding NPD projects for packaging design (bottles, labels, etc.) and/or other product changes (i.e. reformulations, line extensions)
• Ensure packaging and labelling fulfil legal requirements in close liaison with Product Compliance (related to Dry goods material such as bottles, labels, shipper and secondary packaging).
ABOUT YOU
You are passionate about continuous improvement and always strive to find solutions to initial problems, improve products, projects and ways of working. You are a cooperative, open and flexible team-oriented professional that enjoys cross-collaborating and bringing different stakeholders onboard. You are organized, structured and enjoy moving from strategical high-level meetings to thorough detail discussions.
Experience required:
• 5-7 years' work experience within relevant areas (packaging development, engineering experience, product development and production background beneficial)
• Strong background in project management and great multi-tasking skills to be able to work with many levels of management and multiple business units while balancing various project deadlines and driving results in an evolving and fast-paced environment.
• Experience in working both on high level as well as operational with a good eye for details and analytical skills
• Fluent in English, Swedish is a nice to have
• Background within the FMCG industry with a focus in Operations would be highly appreciated
• Willingness to travel to our production site in Åhus (on a monthly basis) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-02
E-post: sara.vigliotti@pernod-ricard.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Absolut Company AB
(org.nr 556015-0178)
Marieviksgatan 19 B (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
7360285