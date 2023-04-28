NPD Project Manager
The Absolut Company AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Absolut Company AB i Stockholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT US
We are a Swedish company proud of our heritage and proud to be part of the Pernod Ricard group, a global leader in wine and spirits.
With a genuine passion for progression, we are responsible for the production, innovation and strategic marketing of the premium products and the iconic brands Absolut Vodka, Malibu and Kahlúa. You will be working in a high-performing, international and multicultural setting. Together with 500 brand champions and kick-ass manufacturers you will bring good times from a good place to consumers all over the world. Here you will meet innovation in a company with more than 100 years of history.
We are proud of our company and our company values: we are TAC - Together - Audacious - Committed.
ABOUT THE ROLE
The Absolut Company New Product Development Team in Sweden is looking for our next NPD Project Manager (1-year contract) to join us bringing the world of packaging to the next level!
In this role, you will have the exciting chance of owning and driving NPD and Value Engineering projects for TAC brand Absolut, in close collaboration with several internal and external key stakeholders. Together you all contribute to shaping how the future of spirit packaging will look like, globally.
You will be the spider in the net, the first point of contact and the bridge between TAC Brand/Innovation team, Business Acceleration and our production unit & suppliers for all Operations and Realization matters for your assigned projects. Your experience in the area together with your curiosity and openness towards different functions will help you translate needs and requirements into tangible suggestions and action plans.
The position is based in either Stockholm or Åhus, and you will be part of the Core innovations, Value Engineering & Realization team, reporting to our Head of NPD Absolut.
In this role you will:
Drive, plan and oversee New Product development and Value Engineering end-to-end projects and
Drive dry goods development and/or coordinate dry goods development through subject matter expert (Packaging development specialist) for more complex developments
Manage relationships with TAC Brand/Innovation Team, Market Companies, Operations and external suppliers
Coordinate all Operations functions reporting into the project, such as R&D, Planning, Production, Procurement, Quality, Compliance, Customer Service etc.
Ensure projects meet the pre-defined KPIs relating to time, quality and cost, performance, as well as coordinating project operations cost such as development costs, CAPEX, project related scrapping and GOGS
Drive pre-study, feasibility study, TLO-activities (Test Learn Optimize), risk assessment and risk mitigation plan
Overseeing all incoming and outgoing project documentation according to ISO standards, VEST and Pernod Ricard Innovation process
Contribute to the exploration of new packaging materials, processes and technologies linked to global production and co-packing
Provide recommendations with regards to concept and ideas surrounding NPD projects for packaging design (bottles, labels, etc.) and/or other product changes (i.e. reformulations, line extensions)
Ensure packaging and labelling fulfil legal requirements in close liaison with Product Compliance (related to Dry goods material such as bottles, labels, shipper and secondary packaging).
ABOUT YOU
You are passionate about continuous improvement and always strive to find solutions to initial problems, improve products, projects and ways of working. You are a cooperative, open and flexible team-oriented professional that enjoys cross-collaborating and bringing different stakeholders onboard. You are organized, structured and enjoy moving from strategical high-level meetings to thorough detail discussions.
Experience required:
5-7 years' work experience within relevant areas (packaging development, engineering experience, product development and production background beneficial)
Strong background in project management and great multi-tasking skills to be able to work with many levels of management and multiple business units while balancing various project deadlines and driving results in an evolving and fast-paced environment.
Experience in working both on high level as well as operational with a good eye for details and analytical skills
Fluent in English
Background within the FMCG industry with a focus in Operations
Willingness to travel, mainly domestic travel to our production site or suppliers Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: sara.vigliotti@pernod-ricard.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Absolut Company AB
(org.nr 556015-0178)
Marieviksgatan 19 B (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
7709454