Norwegian-speaking salesperson
2024-09-27
Norwegian-speaking salesperson for an exciting new establishment with career opportunities!
Location: Malmö, Sweden
Employer: Barona Sweden
Project employer: Fortum
Requirement: You must be fluent in spoken and written Norwegian.
About the position:
At Barona Sweden, we are currently looking for driven and enthusiastic salespeople who want to be part of establishing a brand-new department for Fortum in the Norwegian market. You will play a key role in building a successful team from the ground up and be part of an exciting journey where your ideas and passion are highly valued.
What can we offer you?
Flexible employment formats: We offer a position of 6 hours per day, Monday to Friday. It's also possible to work part-time for those seeking more flexible work arrangements.
Generous salary model: We offer an attractive fixed monthly salary along with uncapped commission - the more you sell, the more you earn!
Fortum Academy: You'll receive comprehensive training that continues over time through the Fortum Academy. This training provides you with the knowledge and tools you need to succeed, and we ensure your continuous development in your role.
Support from a dedicated team leader: You'll receive close support from a dedicated team leader who works closely with the team to ensure you meet your goals and that you always have someone to turn to.
Great career opportunities: We offer ample opportunities for advancement within the company. We encourage internal development and ensure you have all the conditions to grow in your career.
Fantastic work environment: Our workplace is a place where you will thrive, with a positive atmosphere and colleagues who support each other. We believe in having fun at work!
We are looking for someone who:
Speaks and writes fluent Norwegian (required), and preferably Swedish as well.
Has previous sales experience with strong results.
Is motivated by achieving high goals and has a strong drive for sales.
Has the ability to adapt to different customer situations and enjoys building relationships.
Enjoys working in a team and wants to be part of building something new.
Your responsibilities:
Contact potential customers in the Norwegian market via phone.
Present Fortum's products and services in a convincing manner.
Build and maintain long-term customer relationships.
Work towards set sales targets and contribute to shaping the team's success.
Application:
Are you ready to take on the challenge and help build our new department? Interviews are held continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline, so send your application today!
For questions regarding the position, please contact Matilda Nordkvist at matilda.nordkvist@barona.se
.
Start date: By agreement
Welcome to join Barona Sweden and Fortum - together we are building something great in the Norwegian market!
About Barona:
Barona is an international group with offices in 10 countries. In Sweden, we have offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Falun, and Strömsund, providing staffing solutions across the country. We offer our clients visionary and forward-looking partnerships and provide exciting career opportunities at all stages. Since our founding in Finland in 1999, our success has been based on a customer-focused approach and challenging traditional thinking in terms of service offerings and business development. Through our focus on innovation and digitalization, we stay at the forefront of modern recruitment.
