Norwegian-speaking salesperson
2024-10-23
Norwegian-speaking Salesperson for an Exciting New Venture with Excellent Career Growth Opportunities!
Location: Malmö, Sweden
Employer: Barona Sweden
Project Employer: Fortum
Language Requirement: Fluency in both spoken and written Norwegian is essential.
About the Role:
Barona Sweden is on the lookout for motivated and dynamic sales professionals eager to be part of launching a brand-new department for Fortum in the Norwegian market. As a key player, you'll be instrumental in building a high-performing team from the ground up and contributing to an exciting journey where your passion and ideas will make a real impact.
What We Offer:
Flexible Work Schedule: Monday to Friday, with part-time options available for those seeking more flexibility.
Competitive Salary Package: Enjoy a competitive fixed monthly salary with an uncapped commission structure - the more you sell, the more you earn!
Fortum Academy: We provide extensive ongoing training through the Fortum Academy, equipping you with the knowledge and skills to excel, while ensuring continuous development in your role.
Dedicated Team Leader Support: You'll receive close guidance and support from a dedicated team leader who will work alongside you, ensuring you meet your goals and providing constant support.
Career Advancement Opportunities: With plenty of room for growth, we encourage internal promotions and are committed to helping you progress within the company.
Vibrant Work Environment: You'll thrive in a positive workplace culture, where team members support one another and where fun is part of the everyday work experience!
We're Looking for Someone Who:
Is fluent in Norwegian (spoken and written) - proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
Has previous sales experience with proven success.
Is motivated by achieving ambitious goals and driven by sales success.
Can adapt to different customer situations and enjoys relationship-building.
Enjoys working in a team and is excited to be part of building something new.
Your Responsibilities Will Include:
Reaching out to potential customers in the Norwegian market via phone.
Presenting Fortum's products and services in a persuasive and compelling way.
Establishing and nurturing long-term customer relationships.
Meeting sales targets and contributing to the success of the team.
How to Apply:
Are you ready to be part of this exciting challenge and help establish our new department? We are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis, so apply today as the position may be filled before the application deadline.
If you have any questions regarding the position, feel free to contact Matilda Nordkvist at matilda.nordkvist@barona.se
.
Start Date: To be agreed upon.
Join us at Barona Sweden and Fortum - together, we're creating something exceptional in the Norwegian market!
About Barona:
Barona is an international group with offices in 10 countries. In Sweden, we have offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Falun, and Strömsund, providing staffing solutions across the country. We offer our clients visionary and forward-looking partnerships and provide exciting career opportunities at all stages. Since our founding in Finland in 1999, our success has been based on a customer-focused approach and challenging traditional thinking in terms of service offerings and business development. Through our focus on innovation and digitalization, we stay at the forefront of modern recruitment.
Read more at: Om Barona - Barona Sverige
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Barona Professionals AB
(org.nr 556998-2167) Arbetsplats
Barona Contact Center AB Kontakt
Matilda Nordkvist matilda.nordkvist@barona.se Jobbnummer
8971771