Norwegian-speaking Account Manager to Management Events
Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2024-09-26


About the job:
This service is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by Management Events.
About the company:
Management Events offers high-quality forums aimed at decision-makers who want to enhance their networks, stay updated on the latest trends, and learn more about today's market solutions. Through the company's virtual and physical networking events, they connect top decision-makers with world-leading solution providers across the globe. They organize digital networking events to link influential individuals with companies, creating opportunities to discuss interests, trends, and challenges with potential solution providers. At these events, these influential figures assist various companies with their projects. The events feature inspiring speakers and engaging group discussions that help businesses grow.
Founded in Finland in 1994, Management Events now operates in 13 countries, hosting over 180 events where leaders from around the world gather in Europe. Management Events provides continuous networking opportunities throughout the year, along with relevant content to help clients achieve greater organizational goals.
Tasks and responsibilities:
In the role of Account Manager, you will work with a solution-oriented sales approach, focusing on acquiring new clients in the Norwegian market. Your primary task is to build your own client base from the ground up through prospecting, contacting clients, and independently scheduling and conducting meetings
Key responsibilities:
• Prospecting: Identifying and qualifying potential clients to build your pipeline
• Business Development: Initiating contact with prospects through calls, LinkedIn, and email
• Consultative Sales: Conducting in-depth needs assessments to identify customer pain points and present tailored solutions
• Account Management: Building and nurturing long-term relationships with new clients
• Collaboration: Working closely with cross-functional teams to achieve shared goals
Upon starting, you will receive four weeks of international onboarding, during which you will learn a lot about the company's products, sales processes and clients. The position offers you a flexible work environment and great opportunities for development within sales.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Minimum one year experience of B2B sales, preferably within IT/tech industry
• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, in Norwegian and English
To thrive in the role of Account Manager at Management Evetns, you are a results-driven individual motivated by high performance and clearly defined goals. You have the ability to work in a structured manner and can independently drive your projects forward. Since the role involves many points of contact both internally and externally, we see you as a communicative and socially confident person who gains energy from engaging with new people. Furthermore, you enjoy building relationships and have the ability to listen and understand the needs of both clients and colleagues. You are client-focused and always strive to deliver effective solutions in a fast-paced environment.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Regeringsgatan, Stockholm
Salary: Upon agreement
