Norwegian speaking eCommerce Support Specialist
2025-03-21
We are looking for customer-oriented and empathetic individuals to join our dedicated eCommerce Support Team at Transcom. As an eCommerce Customer Support Representative, you'll play a vital role in enhancing our client's customers' shopping experiences by providing exceptional service and support throughout their online purchasing journey.
Transcom is a global community of customer experience experts. We're agile, curious, driven, and committed lifelong learners who care deeply about delivering world-class service for some of the world's most beloved brands. We're now looking for Swedish-speaking customer champions who love interacting with people, genuinely care about delivering stellar customer experiences, and thrive in dynamic, fast-paced environments.
What can you expect?
At Transcom, you'll become part of an inclusive, international environment where you feel welcomed, encouraged, and supported from day one. We invest in you and your future.
Competitive salary
Comprehensive training program
Career advancement opportunities
Collective agreement & pension plan
Health & wellness benefits
A dynamic and inclusive work environment
A brand new Office, freshly renovated.
24/7 access to our state of the art Gym and Sauna
Extensive relocation support
Join us as an eCommerce Customer Support Representative!
Transcom is at the forefront of innovation, including in the online shopping experience. In this role, you'll focus on ensuring customer satisfaction throughout their eCommerce journey-from purchase to delivery and beyond. You'll actively listen, empathise, and engage with customers, offering tailored solutions, advice, and information. Your goal will be to help our customers have seamless, positive interactions every time they shop with our clients.
What are we looking for?
Intermediate English (B2+) - both written and spoken.
Native or fluent in Norwegian.
Previous customer service experience, especially within retail, eCommerce, or any customer-focused role, is highly valued.
Excellent communication skills with an ability to empathise and build rapport.
Positive attitude, resilience, and ability to handle challenging customer interactions gracefully.
Good problem-solving skills, with the creativity to offer quick and effective solutions.
Ability to multitask comfortably in a fast-paced environment.
A genuine interest in providing outstanding customer experiences.
What's life like at Transcom?
We have over 33,000+ customer experience specialists in 29 countries with 90 sites, delivering services in 33 languages for international brands across various industries. Thanks to our recent success, we are expanding our award-winning team and investing in our employees.
At Transcom, we are relentlessly committed. To our clients and each other. Every day, someone starts their journey with Transcom. They take the potential they have today and transform it into skills for the future. They get recognized for working hard, being a team player, and supporting others. They stand up for positive, lasting change in their teams and communities.
That's how we are at Transcom. Here, we care and cheer each other on. You're included, just as you are, from day one. And with the right attitude, there's no limit to how far we can go together. We are committed to your growth and success.
