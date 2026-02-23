Nordics Finance Lead
JOB PURPOSE
NORDICS Head of Finance is an end-to-end role to lead the finance responsibilities for the NORDICS geography. This role is part of the Nordics Leadership teams and has responsibility to partner the Countries GMs in the Management P&L results, from Turnover to Operating Profit, supporting and steering the leadership team to ensure short-term and long-term delivery of financial and business goals. therefore, plays a key role in helping drive the broader business agenda through:
End-to-end responsibility of the P/L in the region (Turnover EUR370m).
Financial rigor, stewardship of the financial controls and proactive risk management of the Business.
Creating a business fit for purpose in design, cost, and agility to drive a strong growth and profitability agenda.
Develop together with the individual countries LT, the strategic vision and direction for NORDICS business.
Developing the finance function to drive sharp investment choices and deliver the framework for sustainable profitable growth.
WHAT WILL YOUR MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES BE
• Delivery of in-year financial performance vs targets. Key role within leadership team to achieve Business targets through dynamic resource allocation.
• Lead the geography cash targets delivery through delivery of UOP, and Working Capital targets with high focus on Debtors and tight cash management.
• Stewardship: In close partnership with Controlling drive financial control compliance and risk management.
• Drive Gross margin efficiency programs with focus on Set / Get / Track the price and TMIs optimization to fuel growth and maximize profitability.
• Develop the NORDICS financial framework for the long-term strategic plan, in alignment with our GAP model
• Strategic partner to the go to market organization (Marketing and Customer Development).
• Drive category / customer performance management in line with strategic priorities and financial framework
• Drive transformation and ongoing simplification agenda and efficiencies with high focus on performance management, forecasting, S&OP and key financial processes.
• Co-lead NORDICS Overheads including joint governance with HR.
• Ensure accuracy / central bias of financial forecast and insightfull analytical process for ongoing business performance
• Play a pivotal coordinating role across Nordics countries, driving finance strategy, and harnessing synergies
• Talent Management: Own personal development and career progression for direct and indirect reports within the NORDICS Finance teams.
WHAT YOU WILL NEED TO SUCCEED
Experiences & Qualifications
For this role, we are looking for a person who has experience in:
• Business partnering diverse functions, essentially previous National Finance partnering roles,
• Previous End-to-end P&L (category, BU, region) responsibility
• Relevant prior experience in financial controls and risk management. Adequate understanding of Balance sheet.
• Highly effective presentation & communication, especially engaging senior stakeholders
• Leading decentralised teams / managing and harnessing cultural diversity as a strength.
• Influencing & negotiating / stakeholder management
• Leading or managing a business transformation, e.g. new business models, business turnarounds, supply network transformation programmes, A&D.
• Relevant prior experience in Planning and Forecasting / Performance management
• Both local and Regional/Global background
At least 10 years of professional finance experience.
Skills
TOP 3 functional skills
Driving business performance with agility
Data-driven decision support
Stewardship and Risk Management
TOP 3 business skills
Decision making with accountability & strategic consistency
End-to-end operation
Leading Transformation
Critical Unilever Leadership Behaviours:
All Leadership behaviours below are fundamental to perform in the role:
• Focus on what counts: We prioritize what truly matters, setting clear and stretching goals. We aim to shift from having everything as a priority to focusing on what we have within our control and delivery through to conclusion.
• Deliver with Excellence: The emphasis is on delivering everything with excellence and pace, taking personal ownership, and holding each other accountable. We aim to shift from pride in thinking to pride in expertise where people are empowered and encouraged to make risk assessed decisions to break through roadblocks and ensure the best results.
• Stay 3 steps ahead: We encourage bold and creative thinking to make breakthroughs in E2E Ingredient Data management. We focus on collaborating and anticipating digital consumer needs.
• Care deeply: We care about how as a capability we support and delivery results for our consumers.What we offer
Whilst the role is advertised on a full-time basis, we would be happy to discuss possible flexible working options and what this may look like for you. We strive to achieve a family-friendly and inclusive workplace and to, above all, create possibilities for all.
Diversity at Unilever is about inclusion, embracing differences, creating possibilities and growing together for better business performance. We embrace diversity in our workforce. This means giving full and fair consideration to all applicants and continuing development of all employees regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation, marriage and civil partnership, and pregnancy and maternity. We are also more than happy to provide reasonable adjustments during our application and interview process to enable you to be present your best self.
Excited about the role?
