Nordics Coverage Executive Director (Stockholm)
J.P. Morgan SE - Stockholm Bankfilial / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-11-10
Job Description
The Nordics FIG (Financial Institutions Group) Payments Team is a strategic sales and relationship management focused group that is responsible for owning and managing relationships with Financial Institutions (Correspondent Banking and Non-Bank FIs) located in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland. The team works to effectively deliver the firm's Payments products (treasury services, merchant services, liquidity, working capital & trade, commercial card, transactional Foreign Exchange (FX), escrow, etc.) to our client base. The client base requirements are significantly changing and so is the global landscape for payments. There are new business models which require a world-class global banking partner to support their growth/international expansion and there are traditional companies being forced to evaluate their approach to customers and payments.
Job Summary
As a Vice President in the Financial Institution Group (FIG) Sales Manager role, as a part of the Europe FIG & NBFI Sales coverage, you will be responsible for managing Correspondent Banking and NBFI Clients with Payments Products. You will focus on maintaining and expanding the team's portfolio by selling treasury products to targeted Correspondent Banking and NBFI Clients. Your responsibilities include managing existing client relationships and building new business with Financial Institutions, Non-Bank Financial Institutions, and Public Sector clients across the Nordics. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to collaborate and form partnerships across J.P. Morgan to enhance product and service delivery, while developing, maintaining, and enhancing relationships with our clients.
Job Responsibilities
Achieve new business goals, including the annual sales plan at target margins by identifying prospects/opportunities, developing the approach/calling plans with prospective clients.
Build a pipeline of potential new business wins, documenting status and assumptions throughout the sales process.
Maximize profitability with clients through appropriate pricing of new business wins, product extensions and cross-selling other JPM products.
Partner with Payments Executives to drive the execution of the sales strategy, to achieve new business sales objectives, maintain current revenue streams, expand market share and increase the share of wallet with target clients.
Work on compelling financial and market analysis to support proposals for new business & support the team through ad hoc project work and analysis.
Manage client on-boarding processes, including Compliance deep dive when client industry requires and support Know Your Client (KYC)/ Anti-Money Laundering (AML) responsibilities including on KYC renewals and management of the compliance enquiry process with clients.
Own responsibility of preparation of client account plans, senior officer briefing memos and portfolio management reporting.
Implement and supporting ongoing client strategy and co-coordinating cross-sell opportunities with other parts of the Bank
Raising and escalating business issues such as risk, legal and compliance and managing resolution.
Complete KYC requirements within prescribed time-frames.
Keep up-to-date on current regulatory regimes impacting the client base.
Required qualifications, skills and capabilities
Able to demonstrate the relevant level of experience in a financial services sales role focused on providing payments services.
Transaction Banking Sales and Relationship Management experience in a major institution.
Demonstrated ability to develop and deepen senior Correspondent Banking client relationships.
Organized and disciplined with the ability to handle multiple priorities and to act with own initiative.
Must evidence robust leadership, presentation and communication skills.
Strong sense of personal accountability and ownership for client engagements.
Ability to understand end-to-end payment flows and assess associated risks.
Demonstrated ability to manage risk dynamics and support team to manage risks, work with internal partners and clients to implement balanced risk/reward relationship.
Demonstrated ability to work across cultures with internal teams and external clients.
Ambitious, with a "can-do" attitude with focus on delivery and execution.
Must evidence language skills in multiple Nordic languages in a business environment.
Preferred qualifications, capabilities and skills
Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Finance, Business Administration, or a related field.
Additional financial or industry qualifications desirable.
Proven experience in negotiating with senior stakeholders.
Ability to think strategically and maintain financial rigor.
Awareness of market regulation and its impact on clients and the bank.
Organized and disciplined with the ability to handle multiple priorities.
About Us
J.P. Morgan is a global leader in financial services, providing strategic advice and products to the world's most prominent corporations, governments, wealthy individuals and institutional investors. Our first-class business in a first-class way approach to serving clients drives everything we do. We strive to build trusted, long-term partnerships to help our clients achieve their business objectives.
We recognize that our people are our strength and the diverse talents they bring to our global workforce are directly linked to our success. We are an equal opportunity employer and place a high value on diversity and inclusion at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of any protected attribute, including race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, marital or veteran status, pregnancy or disability, or any other basis protected under applicable law. We also make reasonable accommodations for applicants' and employees' religious practices and beliefs, as well as mental health or physical disability needs.
