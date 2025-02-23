Nordic Supply Chain Manager
The We Select Company AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Sollentuna
2025-02-23
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The We Select Company AB i Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
Overall Job Purpose:
LG Electronics Nordic AB is currently seeking for an experienced and results-driven Nordic Supply Chain Manager to lead our Order and Logistics department.
In this role, you will have direct responsibility for managing a team of approximately 7-10 professionals, managing the local logistics budget, and ensuring operational efficiency.
You will be responsible for setting internal goals and KPIs, monitoring and analysing performance, and driving actions to meet customer and market demands.
Additionally, you will take ownership of managing and optimizing our local 3PL partner under an "open book" cost structure, while also handling contract management and negotiations.
Key Relationships
Internal: Senior Management, Sales, and Service
External: European HQ, Korean HQ, Customers, Partners
Key Responsibilities
1. Team Leadership
• Lead, develop, and motivate a team of 7-10 professionals within the Order and Logistics department, ensuring alignment with both local and global supply chain goals
2. Budget Management
• Take full responsibility for managing the local logistics budget, ensuring cost control, and identifying opportunities for cost reduction without compromising quality or customer satisfaction.
3. Target Setting & KPI Setting
• Define and implement internal and external set targets and KPIs, regularly monitor performance, and make data-driven decisions to ensure alignment with market demands and customer expectations.
4. Process Optimization
• Continuously improve and streamline logistics and order fulfilment processes to maintain the required level of cost-effectiveness, meeting the expectations of the local management team while adhering to guidelines from both European and Global Headquarters.
5. 3PL Partner Management
• Oversee and optimize the performance of the local 3PL partner operating under an "open book" cost structure. Ensure that the 3PL partner's services are efficient, cost-effective, and aligned with business objectives.
6. Contract Negotiation & Support
• Manage and negotiate contracts with partners, ensuring that terms are favorable, and performance standards are met consistently. Regularly review contracts to ensure alignment with business needs and market changes.
7. Collaboration with HQ(including Reports)
• Collaboration with both European and Global HQ teams to ensure that local operations align with overall regional and global strategies, ensuring seamless integration and consistent performance.
Person Specification
Experience
• Proven experience in supply chain management, logistics, or order management, preferably in a leadership role.
• Preferably a degree in a related field such as Logistics or Business Administration.
• Experience in managing 3PL, including contract negotiation and management.
Personal Attributes, Behaviors and Competencies
Strategic thinking and decision making
• Ability to set clear targets, monitor KPIs, and drive performance improvements.
• Disciplined goal setter.
Analytical
• Strong analytical skills to interpret data and make informed decisions.
• Ability to use Excel to analyze workflows and detect improvement areas.
Communication
• Excellent communication, leadership, and team management skills.
• Actively coordinate with cross-functional teams, virtual teams and HQ stakeholders in Europe and Korea.
• Able to show high ownership and professionalism
• Fluent in English is required, additional Nordic language or Korean is beneficial.
Computer skills
• Advanced user of both PowerPoint and Excel, especially decent skills in Excel (vlookup, pivot etc) is required, advanced Excel skills is highly preferable.
About LG:
Step into the innovative world of LG Electronics. As a global leader in technology, LG Electronics is dedicated to creating innovative solutions for a better life. Our brand promise, 'Life's Good', embodies our commitment to ensuring a happier, better life for all.
With a rich history spanning over six decades and a global presence of more than 100 subsidiaries, we operate on a truly global scale. Since our establishment in 1958, our dedication to enhancing lives worldwide through innovative products has remained unwavering. Our business domains include Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle Components Solutions, and Business Solutions.
Our management philosophy, "Jeong-do Management," embodies our commitment to high ethical standards and transparent operations. Grounded in the principles of 'Customer-Value Creation' and 'People-Oriented Management', these values shape our corporate culture, fostering creativity, diversity, and integrity. At LG, we believe in the power of collective wisdom, fostering a collaborative work environment.
Join us and become a part of a company that is not just about creating solutions for a better life, because at LG, Life's Good. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The We Select Company AB
(org.nr 556841-1671), https://www.lg.com/se/
Esbogatan 18 (visa karta
)
164 74 KISTA Arbetsplats
LG Electronics Jobbnummer
9181955