Nordic Senior Accountant
2024-11-27
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for a Nordic Senior Accountant to join our team in Sweden.
About the role
The Nordic Senior Accountant will be responsible for finance/accounting activities within Cognizant Nordics. You will be part of the Nordic Finance team, working very closely and reporting to the Nordic Finance Manager. The role will have no direct reports but will be assisted by the European finance shared service center (SSC) located in Budapest.
Key responsibilities
Manage month-end close for Nordic entities.
Month-end reporting and review of accounts.
Balance Sheet reconciliations and Account reconciliations management, both preparation and review.
Manage offshore and nearshore team relationships to ensure that information is provided in a timely manner.
Payroll review and preparation of GL entries for Nordic entities.
Timely and accurate review of VAT submission
Support the statutory audit and preparation of statutory accounts.
Manage manual payments with Global Payment team.
Provide assistance to FP&A team and other project teams with transaction queries.
Preparation of statistical surveys.
Requirements
Experience in accounting and finance
Bachelor or Master's degree in Accounting, Finance or business-related degree
Working experience in an international organization
Previous experience working with month-end close tasks, payroll and VAT reporting
Experienced Excel user, Hyperion and PeopleSoft Oracle knowledge preferable
What you can expect
Become part of a 'flag ship' success story - We go through enormous growth!
Organization driven by technology - We have a tremendous technology backbone
Environment where you can make your own ideas reality
Drive your own career
Market conforms benefits
Please contact Cajsa for more information: cajsa.orvenholt@cognizant.com
About us
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2024) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world.
Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com.
What we offer
The chance to work with impact. Here, you're empowered to bring your biggest thinking to help our company and clients improve everyday life.
Ownership over your career. Stay at the top of your game through our award-winning learning and development ecosystem. And when your ambitions change or we offer new opportunities, we help you pivot by providing reskilling, on-the-job learning and guidance to find new roles that might be a better fit.
The opportunity to thrive on a high-calibre team with heart. We celebrate each other's experiences and perspectives and promote a sense of belonging through our affinity groups and diversity and inclusion initiatives.
A comprehensive total rewards package, including a competitive salary and pension plan with matching contributions.
Flexible health and financial benefits to support you and your eligible dependents-from day one.
True work-life balance. Be at your best through paid time off, flexible work arrangements, volunteering opportunities, social events, and so much more.
Our commitment to diversity and inclusion
Cognizant is an equal-opportunity employer that embraces diversity, champions equity and values inclusion. We are dedicated to nurturing a community where everyone feels heard, accepted and welcome. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, colour, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state or local laws.
If you have a disability that requires reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or apply, please email CareersNA2@cognizant.com
with your request and contact information.
Disclaimer:
Compensation information is accurate as of the date of this posting. Cognizant reserves the right to modify this information at any time, subject to applicable law.
