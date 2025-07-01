Nordic Sales Support Manager
2025-07-01
We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. Our world class portfolio of brands - including International, Interpon, Nordsjö and Sikkens - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.
Are you a communicative and structured leader with a passion for continuous improvement and cross-functional collaboration? AkzoNobel just outside Malmö is now offering an exciting opportunity to take on the role of Nordic Sales Support Manager. In this position, you will lead both people and processes, drive collaboration across functions and countries, and contribute to delivering an excellent customer experience across the Nordic region. If this sounds like the right next step for you, we look forward to receiving your application.
What can AkzoNobel offer you?
At AkzoNobel you are met by a warm and welcoming atmosphere. We work together with a focus on innovation and sustainability, to be the leader in our industry. Diversity enriches our workplaces and we work actively together with our employees to make them thrive and develop. We work strategically to become a better employer. This has resulted in that we have been appointed one of Sweden's Karriärföretag and received Top Employer certification 2025. We offer you an international working environment where you take on rewarding and challenging tasks that broaden your horizon and develop you in your role. You will work with competent and like-minded colleagues who share your attitude and enthusiasm. Welcome!
About the role
As Nordic Sales Support Manager at AkzoNobel, you will play a key role in coordinating and developing our sales support function across the Nordic region. You will lead a dedicated team of six people and be responsible for continuously improving the way we work to create value for both customers and internal stakeholders.
You will collaborate closely with Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, and IT, and have the autonomy to identify improvement opportunities, shape processes, and build structure into our ways of working. The role requires both operational insight and strategic thinking, as well as the ability to coordinate initiatives across several markets.
Your key responsibilities will include:
• Leading and coaching the team in their daily operations
• Ensuring efficient and transparent processes for agreements and pricing
• Identifying improvement areas and driving initiatives within Continuous Improvement * Creating alignment and trust in change processes - both locally and across the Nordic region
• Driving cross-functional initiatives in collaboration with Sales, Marketing, and other key stakeholders - with a focus on business impact and customer value
• Securing structure and quality in internal platforms and information flows
This position is based at our site just outside Malmö and reports to the Head of Commercial Operations Nordics. We offer a hybrid work model with the opportunity to combine on-site presence with remote work.
Who are you?
We are looking for a leader who values people, communicates clearly, and thrives in structured collaboration. You have a natural ability to build trust and foster relationships, and you enjoy turning ideas into practical improvements. You are commercially minded, understand how structure and process influence business results, and enjoy working closely with sales and marketing. You are comfortable navigating an international, cross-functional environment where collaboration and communication are key to success.
We believe you have experience in leading others, taking ownership, and driving progress - whether through formal leadership, project management, or other leadership roles. Most importantly, you know how to engage others, create clarity, and turn ideas into action.
We believe you bring:
• Experience in leading teams, coaching employees, and driving improvement work
• Experience in project management or leading initiatives in a globally collaborative environment
• Understanding of sales flows and business-related processes
• Background in customer-facing or commercial functions
• Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
• Experience working in a Nordic or international setting
• A structured, collaborative, and business-oriented approach
Meriting qualifications:
• Proficiency in systems such as Excel, Dynamics and SAP
• Experience with analytical tools such as Business Warehouse, BI reports or similar
• Leadership training or equivalent practical experience
Your application
At AkzoNobel we are very committed to ensuring an inclusive and respectful workplace where all employees can be their best selves. We strive to embrace diversity, tolerance and respect. Our recruitment process plays a major role in this journey as it lays the foundation for a diverse work environment. In our organization, all qualified applicants are treated from an equal perspective regardless of ethnic origin, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age or disability.
Kindly note that we will begin reviewing applications and providing feedback from August 11 due to the holiday period.
We truly appreciate your patience and understanding and we look forward to reconnecting with you in August.
For further information about the role please contact, Carina Ticak, Head of Commercial Operations Nordics, carina.ticak@akzonobel.com
For more information about the recruiting process please contact, Ami Sandberg, Talent Acquisition Partner, ami.sandberg@akzonobel.com
