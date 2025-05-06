Nordic Sales Manager
Olofsson & Ingmarsson AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Olofsson & Ingmarsson AB i Göteborg
Are you our client's next Nordic Sales Manager?
As a sales manager, you will develop the Nordic market for our client's scientific business area. You will establish sustainable business relationships with customers in industry, laboratories, and academia. The customers' main application areas are advanced (nano-)materials, surface research, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.
You will participate in demonstrations of new products, and you will present both new and existing products to the market. This also involves participating in the organisation of technical seminars and various customer events.
The position of Sales Manager involves travel in the Nordic region, and you will regularly visit established customers while expanding the market.
As a sales manager, you will belong to the scientific business area and work closely with an international team of sales managers, product managers, and application scientists.
This is a unique opportunity to be part of a prominent company that drives innovation and scientific advancement. Our client is a world-leading supplier of optical and analytical equipment tailored to client needs in basic research, applied analysis, and quality control.
Our client embraces a unique motto, which underscores their commitment to social responsibility and innovation. Their state-of-the-art products play a crucial role in the advancement of science, especially in protecting health, safety, and the environment.
Join this global team and collaborate with creative and entrepreneurial self-starters!
Responsibilities
Marketing and sales
Identify and cultivate new business opportunities
Optimize sales and profit goals
Manage the entire sales cycle, from lead generation to successful delivery and implementation
Contract negotiation
Technical and commercial advice to our customers
Develop customer-specific solutions in collaboration with our technical departments
Ongoing customer communication, customer meetings, and product presentations
Prospecting for new customers
Continuously monitor and analyze the market, including the competitive situation
Demonstrate our application solutions at trade fairs, events, and seminars
Work closely with the management, research and development functions, and marketing function
Requirements and Skills
Proven experience with analytical principles and techniques
Proficiency in MS Office suite, CRM systems, and digital marketing strategies
Understanding of international business culture
Willingness to travel in the job
University degree in chemical engineering or similar, preferably PhD
Very good knowledge of English
Experience in a similar role in scientific technical sales (meritorious)
Experience in developing business plans (meritorious)
More about the Position
Senior Recruitment Consultant Joel Ingmarsson, joel@olofssoningmarsson.se
, will answer your questions about the position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-05
E-post: info@olofssoningmarsson.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Olofsson & Ingmarsson AB
(org.nr 559500-5280) Jobbnummer
9323699