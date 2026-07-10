Nordic Reward Leader
Ernst & Young Aktiebolag / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Stockholm Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Linköping
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
At EY, you'll have the chance to build a career as unique as you are, with the scale, support and technology to help you become the best version of you. We're looking for a Nordic Reward Leader to join our Nordic Talent Team, a role that combines strategic influence with hands-on execution across a complex, multi-country environment.
The opportunity
As our new Nordic Reward Leader, you will play a key role in shaping and delivering our reward agenda across the Nordics. You will work closely with senior stakeholders in the Talent Team to ensure our reward frameworks support business performance, enable talent attraction and retention, and align with our purpose-driven culture.
This role offers a unique blend of strategy and operations from driving reward strategy initiatives to ensuring smooth annual cycles and compliance across countries.
Your key responsibilities
Lead and evolve Nordic reward programs, mainly compensation structures.
Act as a trusted advisor to the Nordic Talent Team on reward-related matters in a complex organizational setting.
Drive annual reward processes (e.g., salary reviews, bonus cycles) ensuring accuracy, fairness, and transparency.
Analyze market trends and internal data to provide actionable insights and recommend improvements.
Collaborate across HR Directors, HR Business Partners, Talent Acquisition, Finance and Global and Regional Reward teams.
Ensure compliance with local regulations and global policies across all Nordic countries.
Contribute to strategic projects such as harmonization, digitalization, and future-ready reward practices.
Supporting the Talent function in Sweden with hands on tasks regarding Compensation and Benefits
Skills and attributes for success
We're interested in people who bring both analytical strength and human insight, and who thrive in dynamic, matrixed environments.
Deep experience in reward, compensation & benefits, or total rewards ideally from a large, complex organization.
Strong stakeholder management skills and the ability to influence.
Solid understanding of reward practices across multiple markets. Nordic experience is a plus.
A structured, detail-oriented mindset combined with a strategic outlook.
Confidence working with data, insights and tools to inform decisions.
A collaborative and inclusive approach to working across teams and borders.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
What we offer you
A truly Nordic role with exposure to senior stakeholders and cross-border collaboration.
Opportunities to shape the future of reward in a leading professional services organization.
A culture that values inclusion, flexibility and authenticity, where you can bring your whole self to work.
Continuous learning and development in a global environment.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application no later than 15th of August 2026. We will start the communication and interviewing process after the application deadline due to summer vacations. If you have questions about the role, please contact Nordic Performance and Rewards Team Leader Roger Sjöstrom at roger.sjostrom@se.ey.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Simon Aspler at simon.aspler@se.ey.com
.
Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ernst & Young AB Jobbnummer
10000041