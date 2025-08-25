Nordic Head of Brand & Marketing
Help us shape the future brand of one of the Nordics' most ambitious software companies!
Visma Software Nordic is looking for a seasoned, forward-leaning brand and marketing leader to take on the newly established role as Nordic Head of Brand & Marketing. In this role, you will be responsible for building a modern, scalable and insight-driven brand and marketing function across the Nordics, at a time when the company is preparing for a full rebranding and ambitious cloud-driven growth agenda.
This is a unique opportunity to shape the next chapter of one of the largest B2B SaaS environments in the Nordics - both directly through our own channels and indirectly through the strong partner ecosystem that also carries our brand into the market.
About the role
You will lead a highly skilled team across Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark. Your mission is to increase the business impact of brand and marketing through structure, focus and cross-border collaboration. The role reports to the Director of Growth Operations and is a key member of the Growth leadership team.
Key responsibilities include:
Leading the strategic rebranding of Visma Software Nordic, planned for 2026
Defining and executing a modern brand strategy aligned with commercial and product goals
Owning the Nordic marketing plan, budget and performance framework
Strengthening the operational marketing capabilities, including campaigns, media, digital, automation and partner marketing
Leading and developing a cross-Nordic team of marketing professionals
Ensuring consistent messaging and creative output across all customer and partner touchpoints
What success looks like
We believe in setting clear, inspiring goals - while recognizing that building impact takes time. Here's how we envision your first year unfolding:
After the first month:You've started to get familiar with our ERP and HRM portfolio, our customer landscape, and key market insights. You've joined campaign and brand discussions, gained initial exposure to team operations, and begun establishing relationships with key partners and stakeholders.
After three months:You've developed a solid understanding of the marketing landscape and started shaping ideas for a Nordic marketing approach. Early work on an operational brand platform is in motion, and you've outlined initial concepts for channel and partner activation. You're also contributing to performance planning - from always-on strategy to SEO and demand generation - while laying the groundwork for larger campaigns.
After one year: Your marketing strategy is taking root, and tangible progress is visible. The brand is gaining clarity, recognition, and strength in the market. Campaigns are aligned, partner engagement is growing, and our marketing activities are becoming more focused and efficient. We're moving confidently toward being recognized as one of the leading SaaS brands in the Nordics.
What we're looking for
You are a strategic thinker with strong execution skills and a deep understanding of brand management, marketing operations and commercial collaboration. You know how to lead through others, balance regional and local needs, and translate complexity into clarity. You bring a mix of creative energy and structured leadership to the table.
We believe you have:
Proven experience in building or leading a brand and marketing function at a regional or group level, preferably in a tech/SaaS environment
Hands-on experience with B2B marketing strategy, brand positioning, digital channels and performance frameworks
Experience leading teams across multiple geographies or markets
Strong collaboration skills, especially in complex matrix organizations
A pragmatic mindset and ability to adapt between strategic and operational tasks
Excellent communication skills in English and one of the Scandinavian languages.
What we offer
A pivotal role in shaping the future identity and marketing execution of a major Nordic software business
The opportunity to lead a talented, established team with room to grow
A place in the Growth Operations leadership team, with influence on overall strategy
Exposure to some of the most exciting business transformations in the Visma ecosystem
Competitive terms and the flexibility of a Nordic hybrid work environment
Practical information
Location: Oslo, Stockholm or Copenhagen (hybrid work model)
Travel: Approx. 20-30 days per year across the Nordics
Application deadline: September 3, 2025
Start date: Preferably November-January
For questions about the role, please contact Kristian Lien (Kristian.Lien@visma.com
), Director of Growth Operations, Visma Software Nordic.
Who We Are:
We're Visma Software Nordic, a leading SaaS ERP House, deeply rooted in the Nordic market. Our ERP product suites specialize in simplifying complex business processes, empowering our customers to stay focused, scale and work smarter.
Our Purpose is to Simplify the complex. We dive into our customers' most intricate operations and make them efficient and simple to perform. Our Vision is to Shaping the future through smart technology. We're committed to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Our Mission is to Create a seamless experience with local edge. We combine a broad, unified product offering with deep, localized expertise within the Nordic market.
By the Numbers:
Approximately 700 employees.
Presence in 11 countries, primarily focused on the Nordic region.
