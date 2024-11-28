Nordic Consumer Experience & Insights Manager - Nespresso
2024-11-28
Are you passionate about Business Intelligence and Data? Are you looking for an opportunity to grow your career within the FMCG industry? Fantastic, we are looking for a Nordic Consumer Experience & Insights Manager to join our team in Stockholm.
Nespresso - a name synonymous with quality and innovation. Our story began with a simple but revolutionary idea: to enable anyone to create the perfect cup of espresso coffee - just like a skilled barista.
Nespresso is the worldwide pioneer in high quality portioned coffee. Join us and you'll become part of an exciting and ambitious team focused on developing long lasting customer relationships and ensuring continued business success.
Established in 1986 with headquarters in Switzerland, Nespresso has grown to become an autonomous global business within the Nestlé Group. With this firm backing, we are now an iconic international brand present in over 60 countries around the world.
At Nespresso we place people, coffee and sustainable living at the heart of what we do, inspiring an engaging and meaningful place to work.
We offer
You will be joining an international team and working environment whose culture is characterized by high tempo, individual sense of responsibility and call to action. We enjoy a fast-paced environment and embrace challenges as opportunities to grow.
In this role you will have a large network; in Nespresso in Stockholm, within the Nordics, and externally, with our consumers and customers.
Brief snapshot of what you'll be doing
In the role as Nordic Consumer Experience & Insights Manager you will be working with collecting, combining and translating quantitative and qualitative data on customers (behaviour), consumers, prospects, market and competition. You will be responsible for providing insights to improve the consumer experience and our business results. By translating your findings into actionable recommendations you will be supporting all business initiatives, e.g. the consumer journey strategy, campaign management, prospect targeting to name but a few.
In addition, your responsibilities will include:
• Developing forecasting
• Collecting, tracking and analyzing internal (e.g. channels, key campaigns and ongoing programs) and external (e.g. market trends, consumers and competitors) data and insights to ensure full understanding of market evolution and consumer behavior
• Preparing strategic material for business planning processes and meetings
• Providing periodic reporting on key KPI's and expected developments to stakeholders, sales channels and HQ.
• Direct management of our small team of data and insights professionals
Your talent and drive
We would like you to have a data driven mindset combined with commercial acumen and keen interest in understanding consumer behavior. You are structured and comfortable in aligning and coordinating strategies across several stakeholders. You have a cooperative attitude with proven ability to build relationships, have strong influencing skills and can bridge both cultural differences and working at distance. You take action based on your understanding of both customer and consumer needs.
Your experiences and qualifications
In order to be successful in the role we believe that you have around +5 years' previous experience in a data mining / CRM / Direct Marketing / Consumer Insights position on the agency side or within an FMCG and/or retail business. You combine this with a University degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics or Quantitative Marketing and feel comfortable writing SQL codes and working with BI tools such as Cognos, SPSS Statistics and Modeler or SAS Enterprise Guide.
There's more to life at Nespresso
We guarantee that you will never get bored at Nespresso. Through self-motivation, determination, and enthusiasm you will have a chance to directly influence your own career and development. We work as a dynamic team of motivated professionals who strive to excel. Moreover, our people believe in respectful collaborating, sharing ideas and having fun together every day. We share the passion to succeed and commitment to enhance people's lives.
Would you like to know more about us?
Is this the right job for you?
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Nestlé Nespresso SA
Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 100,000 farmers in 13 countries through its AAA Sustainable QualityTM Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with The Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities. Så ansöker du
