Nordic AR Controller
2024-07-25
About the Role Assignment
You will be part of our Finance team for LG Electronics Nordic.
The position is on consultant basis as start, with good chance for permanent position. The position is based at our Stockholm HQ office, reporting to the Finance Manager.
Key Operational Responsibilities
Daily operations of Customer Credit Limit based on Sales Order status.
Work with customers to ensure timely collection of AR
Work with AR team and order team to check customer's status.
Work with Sales team to check sales forecasting numbers and customer status.
Review credit application and set credit limit in line with policy
Maintain customer credit limit status and regular report to management team/ HQ
Monitor trigger events for key accounts
Reconcile AP, revenues, receivables, and unbilled amounts to the financial reports
Background and Experience
Bachelor degree in business, economy or equivalent
Likely 2-3 years of similar work experience in AR/Credit management
Knowledge of basic accounting principal
ERP system experience is a merit
Good excel skills and MS Office
Swedish & English Language (Business Level)
Ideally Experience from working with a multinational or global company, preferably with consumer electronic goods experience (category experience a preference but not essential)
Personality & Competencies
Analytical skills and attention to detail
Flexible and engaged working style
You are structured and organized
You have the ability to plan your own work and the courage to prioritize
You are flexible - like changes, embrace new ideas
You see cultural differences as challenging and enriching and adapt easily
You are driven and have the ability to take own initiatives
You can handle and appreciate working in a fast-moving environment
You are a social team player and have a positive spirit and humour
Stakeholders
LG Electronics Finance Manager (Reporting Line)
Some reporting to Nordic CFO, EHQ and HQ in Korea
Sales Teams
Application
Do you feel this role is the right next step for you? Then please send your application (CV & cover letter) to HR Manager edgar.zan@lge.com
as we will be assessing applications continuously.
About LG
LG Electronics is one of the world's largest supplier and innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications with over 74 000 employees worldwide. LG Electronics is one of the world's largest producer of flat-panel televisions, audio and video products, air-conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. Since October 1999 LG Electronics is represented in the Nordics. For more information visit http://www.lg.com.
LG Nordic corporate culture is influenced by the fast moving business we operate in and is characterized by a strong commercial orientation. You will experience a truly cultural diverse workplace working for one of the biggest companies in the world. We put high value in our colleagues and know the importance of having fun at work.
