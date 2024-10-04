Non Immigrant Visa Assistant
2024-10-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos Amerikanska Ambassaden i Stockholm
Duties
Performs full range of visa processing work including reviewing applications, performing data entry, capturing photos, and printing visas. Has joint responsibility to ensure that all applications are received, entered, and processed according to a relatively complicated set of laws and procedures so that the Consular Officer can make decisions and ensure that the legal requirements of the application have been met. Principal responsibility for preparation and follow-through on NIV waiver cases, drafting Security Advisory Opinions, and initial review of documents and completeness of E-visa applications. Is cross trained in cashiering, fraud prevention, immigrant visa processing, and/or citizen services, serving as backup in at least one of the respective functions as needed.
Requirements:
EXPERIENCE: Two years of experience working with regulatory material in a customer service environment. Prior experience with basic computer skills.
EDUCATION: Secondary school degree required.
LANGUAGE: Fluent Swedish Reading/Writing/Speaking is required. Fluent English Reading/Writing/Speaking is required. This may be tested.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amerikanska Ambassaden
115 89 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
