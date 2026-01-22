Node.JS Engineer
2026-01-22
Description
Position at LeoVegas Group
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Node.js Engineer in the GroupAPI team, you will work with a talented team of developers based in the Stockholm, Växjö offices to develop and maintain our public GraphQL API. The Leovegas Gaming Platform is made up of multiple RESTful APIs with different responsibilities, the Group API is a GraphQL gateway for our front ends (Web/Mobile) to access the Platform, built using the NestJS framework.
You will help to drive the team forwards in terms of delivery, technical ability and agility.
It will be your responsibility to help guide and motivate engineers, taking ownership of tasks, stories and code quality
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Integration of platform APIs into the GraphQL API
Creating reusable modules across the Group API domain within NPM Workspaces & Turbo monorepo setup.
Maintaining K8S manifests as Application Engineers within a company-wide platform provided by Platform Engineers
Monitoring deployments with Grafana & Datadog
Maintaining CI/CD automations with Jenkins & GitHub Actions
Documenting proposals and decisions of a technical nature (RFC/ADR)
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
Proficient knowledge of JavaScript and Typescript, being able to converse comfortably with topics like JS internals, Typing, Code quality etc.
Experience in NodeJS
Experience in object-oriented programming
Experience with writing APIs, RESTful and GraphQL
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
Experience writing Unit Tests
NICE TO HAVES
Experience with NestJS
Experience with Redis/Kafka/Elasticsearch
Experience with Docker/Kubernetes
Experience using MonoRepo/Turborepo
Experience with ReactJS, NextJS, CSS and HTML
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 2000 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 19 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enroll in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
We offer a relocation package with accommodation and flights.
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
As our company working language is English, we'd like to see your CV in English, please
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556939-6459)
Luntmakargatan 18 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gears Of Leo AB Jobbnummer
9699807