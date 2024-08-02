Node.js Developer
Hemnet AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hemnet AB i Stockholm
Do you want to be a central part of product development for the biggest property platform in Sweden? Are you eager to join a self-propelled, cross-functional team that works data-driven with constant user feedback? Join us on our mission to help more people find a place to call home!
What's in it for you?
Innovative Approach: Work with an experimental and iterative approach. Dare to explore uncharted territories, try something new, and surprise us all!
End-to-End Development: Develop and maintain our products from idea to production.
Inclusive Culture: Enjoy a friendly, inclusive, and caring company culture where transparency, work-life balance, and well-being are high priorities. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or background.
Lab Weeks: Participate in recurring lab weeks-time for our developers to experiment, hack around, and evaluate creative ideas. Unleash Your Inner Mad Scientist-innovation starts here!
Autonomy: Be part of a team that controls its own product decisions.
Required Technical Skills:
Javascript: Proficiency in ES5, ES6+, and asynchronous programming.
Node.js: In-depth knowledge of its ecosystem and frameworks.
APIs: Experience with RESTful APIs and GraphQL implementation.
Database Management: Proficiency with relational databases like PostgreSQL.
Cloud Services: Familiarity with AWS, Docker, CircleCI, and how to deploy and scale Node.js services in the cloud.
Testing & Debugging: Skills in testing and debugging Node.js applications.
Meritorious Technical Skills:
Frameworks: Experience with NestJS, Typescript, React, and Next.js.
We also believe that you are experienced in:
Web Applications: Designing, developing, and maintaining complex web-based Node.js applications in production environments.
Agile Methodologies: Familiarity with Agile methodologies and tools (Scrum, Kanban, JIRA or similar).
Team Collaboration: Experience working in team settings, especially in medium to large multicultural/global companies.
We believe that this will ensure your success in this role:
Problem Solver: Excel at solving complex technical problems.
Good Communicator: Have proficiency in written and verbal English.
Leadership Skills: Have experience leading teams and mentoring junior developers.
Ownership: Can take ownership of and drive initiatives from start to finish.
What you will do:
Product Development: Engage in all areas of product development-ideation, innovation, new development, iteration, and maintenance.
Team Collaboration: Implement solutions with your team, deploying to production multiple times a day. Pair and mob programming are key parts of our knowledge sharing.
Node.js Journey: Play a central role in our Node.js journey. While we have some services already running in production, this is just the beginning.
About Hemnet:
At Hemnet, our mission is to make everyone's journey to find a new home as smooth, easy, and efficient as possible. We embrace self-leadership and are constantly growing and evolving. Together, we build products and try out new and exciting ideas to create the best real estate platform in the world. Our office is located in the heart of Stockholm, where we meet weekly, with the flexibility to work from home as well. Note: This is not a fully remote position.
We strongly encourage applications from people of all backgrounds, including women, people of color, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and those with disabilities. At Hemnet, diversity, equity, and inclusion are more than just words-they are our guiding principles. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hemnet AB
(org.nr 556260-0089), http://www.hemnet.se Arbetsplats
Hemnet Kontakt
Hjalmar Darle hjalmar.darle@hemnet.se Jobbnummer
8820890