Nice automatic car looking for professional cleaner-driver
Qvickstep AB / Städarjobb / Malmö
2025-04-13
Are you a cleaning expert who loves to create order and comfort and loves to drive? We would love to have you on our team!
About the role: Now we are looking for someone who is passionate about cleaning and wants to make a real difference in our customers' homes before wintertime. We are looking for someone with several years of experience in professional home cleaning or hotel cleaning - experience from other areas is not suitable this time.
We appreciate you as someone who loves your work and who always do the little extra that our customers really appreciate. Your pride in your work is something we value very much.
You are a social and service-oriented person who is confident in meeting customers and enjoys working independently. Responsibility and reliability are core values for you, and you are always ready to give your best.
What we offer you:
Access to an automatic car during the workday.
Tailored training: Adapted for you to become even better at what you love.
Good benefits: Collective agreement, liability insurance, health insurance and pension insurance.
Support: Access to supervisors and support throughout the day.
Health care grants, grants for mobile subscriptions and bonus systems.
A positive work environment: Work with happy and helpful colleagues who make work more enjoyable.
