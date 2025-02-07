Next Generation: Power Hardware Designer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-02-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Kävlinge
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Power Design at Lindholmen is at the forefront of research, development, and maintenance of power solutions for Ericsson's product portfolio. As part of our global design organization, we are committed to developing cutting-edge products for present and future mobile networks. We are seeking a junior power electronics engineer to strengthen our design team.
What you will do:
You will be part of a design team responsible for developing the power solutions for Ericsson baseband products. Our section is responsible for the full design cycle, from early studies and requirement handling to design, verification and maintenance. Typical tasks include DC-DC converter design, schematic design, troubleshooting, and hands-on lab measurements. You will work closely with other design disciplines, such as digital designers, firmware, and thermal design. As we are a global organization, international contacts will be a part of your daily work.
The skills you bring:
* Bachelor's or Master's in Electrical Engineering, Power Electronics, or similar
* New graduate up to 3 years of working experience
* Interest in electronics design and hands-on measurements. Interest in simulation and scripting is a plus
* Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Additional Requirements:
* Strong interpersonal skills and ability to network
* Adaptability and innovative thinking
* Result-oriented with strong planning and organizational skills Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "761998-43160031". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Monika Nowicka +480000 Jobbnummer
9153302