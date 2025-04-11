Next Gen Developer Verification (761195)
Organization
Ericsson Radio Performance Verification (RPV) within Integration Verification & Certification (IVC) department at Product Engineering Unit (PEU) Radio.
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
As a verification developer you will be an important member of our team and participate in the design of Ericsson 's next-generation radio network products!
We are the team verifying the Radio Performance in the radio products to fulfill the 3GPP/CE/ETSI requirements.
There are many opportunities as we have a broad responsibility within the radio performance verification domain in both HW and SW.
We are actively seeking the next wave of tech talent through our NextGen graduate initiative in Stockholm. This opportunity is for recent graduates with 0-3 years of experience who are eager to launch a meaningful career in technology. Although we have an exceptional team in place, we are always focused on building for the future. If you're ready to make an impact, this is your chance to join us
What you will do:
As a developer in verification, you will be working with Radio performance test. This means to be the driver for the test activities, update of test environment in our test framework, select the test cases that will verify the radio requirements and troubleshoot any issues that we find.
We also see a need to work on software solutions for our environment and in the long run possibly using AI/ML to improve our efficiency and quality.
The skills you bring:
Bachelor or Master of data science/electrical engineer or equivalent
Programming skills using the major languages like Java, phyton, C, C++
Knowledge about Radio RF technology is beneficial
Lean and Agile knowledge and skills
You are Service minded and enjoy Working with people and networking
Drive innovation and continuous improvements
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
