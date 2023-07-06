Newly graduated application specialist
2023-07-06
Are you a recent graduate or do you have experience in fields such as chemistry, biotechnology, food technology, or statistics? In the application team, there are many employees who have stayed for a long time, which one of the current employees believes is due to the competent and friendly colleagues, the varied challenges, and the exciting development phase the company is in. If you want to work in a role focusing on chemometrics and calibration work, this is the right opportunity. Welcome to submit your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The company is a global leading supplier of advanced analytical instruments for quality control of food, grain, flour and feed. As an application specialist, you will be part of a team consisting of 10 people plus a team leader. The group belongs to the company's team working on validating and developing multivariate models, as well as customizing applications for the company's analysis instruments used in the food industry. As a new employee, you will initially receive an introduction to their instruments and during the assignment period, work closely with incoming inquiries from customers and distributors regarding methods and calibrations related to the analysis instruments. When you start in the role, you will have a mentor whom you can turn to for questions. Your immediate manager has an open-door policy and is available for coaching, while you are expected to independently attempt to find solutions to the problems you encounter in your work initially. You will work full-time until the end of the year, with the possibility of an extension.
A former employee describes the best thing about working at the company like this:
"Good combination of calculations, programming and customer contact. It's a varied role with a focus on data technology and in a good team that complement each other with their competense and personalitys"
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Validate and develop multivariate models for NIR instruments using chemometrics software Unscrambler, as well as some self-developed software
• Act as technical support and advisor to customers regarding new and existing applications via email and phone, such as developing new calibrations
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have a post-secondary education in fields such as chemistry, biotechnology, physics, statistics, or food technology
• Full professional proficiency in English, since the customers are international
It is meritorious if you have
• Studied chemometrics in your education
• Experience with one or more software applications in chemometrics
• Experience with advanced analysis instruments, preferably NIR or IR-based
• Experience with Python
• Work experience after graduation, for example, from the food or pharmaceutical industry or a technical role with customer interaction
• Experience with international contacts
• Good knowledge of Swedish, as many documents are in this language
• Knowledge of other languages
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are: Independent in your work, which means you come up with your own solutions before seeking help. Excellent collaboration skills, as you will be joining a well-functioning team while also interacting with customers from different companies and countries on a daily basis. Problem-solving skills, as a significant part of the work involves understanding the issues customers have with their instruments and finding solutions.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
