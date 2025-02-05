New Business Developer to Epassi
2025-02-05
Are you genuinely passionate about B2B business development and customer relationships? The fast growing SaaS company Epassi is looking for a New Business Developer in Stockholm!
Would you thrive in an exciting role as a New Business Developer at one of Sweden's leading companies in health benefits and wellness management? Are you drawn to a position where you can independently lead the sales process, develop new business, build relationships, and drive upselling with new clients?
Epassi's sales department is currently seeking a dynamic New Business Developer for our office in central Stockholm. In this results-driven role, you will focus on acquiring new customers and driving upselling. This is a fantastic opportunity at a fast-growing, innovative company offering a digital solution for managing wellness benefits and other health perks.
Your Role and Offer
As a New Business Developer at Epassi, you will represent an innovative digital service that simplifies the management of wellness benefits and other health perks for companies and organizations. You will be responsible for acquiring new customers and increasing sales by building strong, long-term relationships. Epassi's clients span the entire country and include municipalities, businesses, and organizations.
This is your chance to join a forward-thinking team and contribute to Epassi's continued growth and market presence. You will work in a positive and supportive environment within a modern, fast-growing company, where decision-making is quick, and the culture is collaborative and family-like. For the right person, there are great opportunities for further development within the company.
Key Responsibilities
As New Business Developer, you will drive the entire sales process with new clients, which includes:
• In this role, you will take full ownership of acquiring new customers for the company. This includes prospecting, scheduling meetings, conducting professional and customer-tailored needs analysis, presenting solutions, negotiating contracts, and implementing our service with the client
• Building trust-based, long-lasting relationships with clients.
• Collaborating with internal departments to support customer needs.
• Solving problems and reporting issues.
What You Need to Know
In this role, you'll become part of a company in constant development, working within a sales team of 20 wonderful colleagues, led by the Sales Director. The position is full-time, with the desired start date as soon as possible. You'll work regular office hours (Mon-Fri, 08:00-17:00), with the possibility of flexible hours. Epassi's office is centrally located at Odenplan in Stockholm, with easy access to services and transportation, and you'll have the option to work remotely a couple of days per week. The position offers a fixed salary with commission and great benefits.
What We Expect from You
To succeed in this role, you should be able to independently manage all aspects of the sales B2B process, with a strong focus on needs analysis. A passion for sales, curiosity, and a goal-oriented mindset are crucial for success. We believe you are eager to grow as a salesperson and thrive in an entrepreneurial environment. Proficiency in systems and experience with Microsoft Office (especially Excel) are essential. Experience with CRM systems such as Lime, HubSpot, or similar sales tools is a plus.
Fluency in both written and spoken Swedish and English is a must, as English is the corporate language. An interest in health, wellness, or sports is also a bonus-sustainability is a key focus for us every day.
Personal Qualities
It's important that you're a strong communicator, skilled at building lasting relationships. You likely have significant experience in engaging with people in various contexts and environments. We believe you are attentive, business-minded, and passionate about developing and growing business opportunities. You should also be keen to learn about the regulations and understand company policies around wellness benefits.
The key to succeeding and growing in this sales role is motivation, a willingness to learn, and the drive to go that extra mile to achieve your goals. We value your personal suitability highly in this recruitment process.
Application
In this recruitment we collaborate with Recruitment Agency MTRecruit. Please contact Recruitment Consultant Martina Träen, martina@mtrecruit.se
for more info about this position. You apply through www.mtrecruit.se.
Welcome!
About Epassi
Epassi's purpose is to boost everyday well-being. We are the market leader in mobile payments for employee benefits in Northern Europe - our solution combines all the benefits into one mobile app. Epassi's team is made of highly skilled people from top notch business developers, designers and software engineers to passionate sales, marketing and customer support professionals. Epassi is awarded by the Financial Times as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe. Ersättning
