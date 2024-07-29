Network Technician
2024-07-29
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Nacka
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
Network Technician to innovative Swedish company in Linköping!
Are you a seasoned Network Technician with a passion for crafting and maintaining network environments tailored to unique and specialized needs? We are seeking a dedicated Specialized Network Environment Technician to join our clients dynamic team and take the lead in designing, implementing, and overseeing network setups for special-purpose environments. If you have a understanding of network architecture, protocols, security measures, and firewall management, then we are interested in you.
Position overview:
As a Specialized Network Environment Technician, you will be the driving force behind creating network solutions that cater to the distinct demands of diverse areas. You will collaborate closely with stakeholders to identify their precise requirements and translate them into robust network configurations that optimize performance, security, and compliance.
Key Responsibilities:
• Network Design: Craft customized network architectures that align with the specific needs of special-purpose environments. Design network layouts, hardware configurations, and communication protocols that ensure seamless connectivity and resource availability.
• Firewall Management: Possess a deep understanding of firewall technologies and techniques. Configure and manage firewalls to safeguard networks, control traffic, and mitigate security risks.
• Regulatory Compliance: Stay abreast of industry-specific regulations and compliance standards. Ensure that network setups adhere to relevant data protection and industry guidelines.
• Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including IT administrators, application developers, and security experts, to create holistic solutions that meet the comprehensive needs of the environment.
Assignment period:
The form of employment is a consulting assignment of approx. 8 months as an employee at NXT Interim, and then transition as a permanent employee directly with our client.
The position requires you to undergo and be approved according to the regulations for security protection. Background check and security interview are part of the process, and you need to be a Swedish citizen.
The work location is at our clients office in Linköping.
Surely this sounds like an exciting mission?
Apply today and we'll tell you more. We need an application including a CV that matches our client's wishes.
Selection and interviews take place continuously, so do not wait with your application as we need to supplement with more information and the tender period is short.
NXT Interim and NXT Rekrytering is a niche and innovative company that operates in the consulting and recruitment industry.
We are active in HR, IT, and Finance and have 20 years of experience in the industry. We offer our consultants, among other things, health insurance,
remote workplaces and several other benefits that brighten their everyday life. For project employment, we apply collective agreements.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NXT Interim Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559277-4078), http://nxtinterim.se/ Kontakt
Andreas Frost andreas.frost@nxtinterim.se Jobbnummer
8815823