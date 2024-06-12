Network Manager
SAS is looking for a new Network Manager:
Are you ready to shape the future of Scandinavia's leading airline? SAS is on the brink of a new chapter and as our Network Manager, you'll play a crucial role in shaping the future of SAS by driving strategic decisions and optimizing our route portfolio to meet the evolving needs of our customers.
It is the role of the Network team to develop and execute the right strategy for each existing market, as well as assessing potential expansion opportunities. As a member of our Network team, you will be responsible for planning and managing capacity across a portfolio of short haul routes. In your daily work you will be analyzing drivers of route profitability, identifying business opportunities and collaborating with internal and external stakeholders.
This is a key role within the business where you'll have the chance to redefine the landscape of aviation in the Nordics.
Your key responsibilities will be:
• Analyze route profitability and adapt seat capacity and schedule offering to maximize profits and market position.
• Monitor and analyze market demand, supply, and competition in own route portfolio.
• Identify business opportunities, on revenue or cost side, and drive tactical and strategical route changes.
• Contribute to the cross-functional development of tools and processes to support decision making within all of Network.
• Work together with key internal stakeholders such as Revenue Management, Sales, Strategy, Finance, Government Relations and external stakeholders, such as airports and tourist boards.
To be successful, we believe you should have:
• Master's degree (Business Administration, Engineering or equivalent)
• Minimum 3 years of relevant work experience (management consulting, business development or similar)
• Solid track record in business analysis and development
• Proactive and result oriented with significant drive for continuous improvement
• Team player with a positive can-do attitude and able to build relationships with internal and external stakeholders on all levels of the organization
• Strong communicator, able to summarize and conclude complex data and analysis
• Fluent in English and, preferably, one of the Scandinavian languages
• Proficient in use of Microsoft Office
• A plus if you have previous experience from the airline industry and have a good understanding of airline economics and how to drive customer value
Don't miss out on this opportunity. If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role please apply as soon as possible.
The position is located at SAS' head office in Stockholm.
This is why we love SAS:
• Purpose: Be part of a historical transformation, shaping the airline of the future. Attractive customer offering, efficient operating model and sustainability are only a handful of topics that we continuously work on.
• Ownership: Responsibilities with strong business impact and opportunities for solid personal development. At SAS we strive to ensure that everyone can make a difference with their competence, experience, and personality.
• Adventurous: We make the world smaller - discounted airline tickets providing you, your family, and friends with an opportunity to travel the world at great prices!
