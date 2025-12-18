Network Growth & Key Client Manager
Join our client, a vibrant, KPI-driven sales organization known for its energetic culture and a strong focus on achievement. We celebrate success with regular events and empower our team members to build substantial client networks within the industrial sector.
As a Network Growth & Key Client Manager, you will be instrumental in building and growing a new business unit focused on the industrial sector. In this dynamic role, you'll identify and engage C-level executives, introduce them to the community, and nurture long-term key relationships, contributing directly to the success of a new internal start-up initiative.
You are offered
Our client offers an energetic, KPI-driven environment where performance is rewarded with an attractive compensation package including base salary, commission, and a starter bonus. You will benefit from structured onboarding and continuous coaching through an international academy, as well as significant career opportunities across multiple European markets.
Work tasks
This role is designed for a proactive and results-oriented individual with a focus on sales and relationship building. Main responsibilities include:
• Identify and connect with C-level executives in the manufacturing and industrial sector.
• Actively acquire and introduce prospects to the concept via phone, LinkedIn, and video meetings.
• Build and maintain trust-based, long-term client relationships.
• Understand prospects' business priorities and challenges to tailor engagement.
• Collaborate with team leads and management to drive network growth.
• Contribute to shaping processes and best practices for a growing international team.
• Strong communication and presentation skills; fluency in both English and Swedish is essential.
• Proactive, outgoing, and commercially driven mindset.
• Experience in sales, account management, customer engagement, or similar client-facing roles.
• Ability to work in a fast-paced, target-driven environment.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in performance-driven roles (e.g., competitive sports, military, sales environments).
• Proven ability to build and manage a growing portfolio of clients.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
